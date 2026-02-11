"Astonishing Miles Morales" Swings Into Print This May

Cody Ziglar’s acclaimed Infinity Comic stories starring Miles Morales are collected in print for the first time.

This May, Marvel is bringing one of the most celebrated recent Spider-Man stories to print for the very first time with ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1, giving fans a new reason to revisit or discover Cody Ziglar’s definitive take on Brooklyn’s favorite web-slinger.

Following the conclusion of Cody Ziglar’s acclaimed run on Miles Morales: Spider-Man earlier this year, Marvel isn’t slowing the momentum. ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #1 collects Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man Infinity Comic #1–6, originally released digitally on Marvel Unlimited, into a single print one-shot for the first time.

Written by Cody Ziglar with art by Alessandro Miracolo and IG Guara, the issue serves as both a companion to Ziglar’s main series and a standalone adventure that expands Miles’ world in meaningful ways. For longtime readers, it’s a deeper dive into the characters and conflicts that defined the run; for newcomers, it’s an accessible entry point into Miles’ universe.

What makes Astonishing Miles Morales: Spider-Man special is its focus on the parts of Miles’ life that often get sidelined by city-level threats and multiversal chaos. These stories lean into Miles’ school life, family dynamics, and friendships, grounding the superhero action in relatable, human stakes.

That doesn’t mean the danger takes a backseat. Miles teams up with allies and occasionally butts heads with frenemies to tackle a trio of escalating threats: Bumbler, whose string of high-profile art robberies puts Miles and his friends to the test Hightail, a super-speedy new antagonist with secrets that ripple through Ziglar’s larger narrative Frost Pharaoh, who brings the fight uncomfortably close with an assault on Brooklyn Visions Academy

Together, these stories further flesh out Miles’ growing rogues’ gallery while reinforcing what makes him such a compelling Spider-Man: his commitment to protecting his community, both in and out of costume.

When the Infinity Comic debuted, Ziglar explained that the format allowed him to explore sides of Miles he didn’t always have room for in the main series.

“One thing that I really enjoy about the possibilities of ASTONISHING MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN is that it lets us explore parts of Miles that I didn't have room to cover in the main book, mostly his school life and his family life,” Ziglar shared. “It's nice being able to check in on Miles’ school life and personal life and fill out areas that I thought were lacking in the main book.”

That focus on character-first storytelling has made Ziglar’s tenure so beloved—and makes this collection feel like essential reading rather than a simple bonus.

The one-shot arrives with a striking main cover by Taurin Clarke, alongside a variant cover by Paco Medina, making it a standout addition to any Miles Morales collection. Fans are encouraged to preorder now through their local comic shop to secure a copy.



