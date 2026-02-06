"Doomquest:" Explore Marvel's New 10-Part Doctor Doom Standalone Series this May

Plus, check out several variant covers that will be available.

This May, get ready to jump into a new 10-part epic all about Marvel Comics’ Doctor Doom!

What’s Happening:

Doomquest is a new ten-issue Marvel Comics series launching in May that digs into what truly makes Doctor Doom Marvel’s greatest villain.

Written by Fantastic Four’s Ryan North with art by Francesco Mobili, the series is designed as a standalone, evergreen story.

It follows Victor Von Doom on his most ambitious journey yet, traveling through time to secure glory for Latveria and finally outmaneuver Reed Richards.

Tensions explode when Reed reveals a plan to rewrite history by erasing humanity’s wars and failures.

Seeing Reed reshape the world in his own image sends Doom to take action to shape the world for himself.

Be prepared for a conflict across time and space that tests Doom’s power, ego, and sense of destiny.

Fans can get an early look at the series in Armageddon/X-Men #1 CGD 2026 on May 2 for Comics Giveaway Day.

Doomquest #1 is set to drop on May 27th.

Check out the main cover, illustrated by Alex Ross, below:

Plus, fans can also pick up several variant covers, which you can also check out some of them below:

Variant cover by Fabrizio De Tommaso

Variant cover by Nic Klein

Variant cover by John Romita Jr.

Homage variant cover by Luciano Vecchio

Additional Variant covers will be available from Ryan Stegman, Rose Besch, Mr Garcin, and Pete Woods.

What They’re Saying:

Ryan North, Author: “I thought we'd left Doom in a really interesting place with the events of One World Under Doom, and I was looking forward to seeing what others do with him now - and I still am! But when the chance came up to do an evergreen Doom story - meaning one set not in the immediate present but instead in the not-too-distant past, unshackled from his current status quo - it was really alluring, especially when I was told I could go as big and as crazy as I wanted. In short, this is the fun one: Doom at his absolute Doomiest as he careens his way through a quest through time, rewriting history in his image - all to ennoble and exalt his beloved Latveria. It's fun, it's bombastic, and I can promise some absolute banger Doom moments (and speeches!) in it.”

“I thought we'd left Doom in a really interesting place with the events of One World Under Doom, and I was looking forward to seeing what others do with him now - and I still am! But when the chance came up to do an evergreen Doom story - meaning one set not in the immediate present but instead in the not-too-distant past, unshackled from his current status quo - it was really alluring, especially when I was told I could go as big and as crazy as I wanted. In short, this is the fun one: Doom at his absolute Doomiest as he careens his way through a quest through time, rewriting history in his image - all to ennoble and exalt his beloved Latveria. It's fun, it's bombastic, and I can promise some absolute banger Doom moments (and speeches!) in it.” Francesco Mobili, Illustrator: “I'm super excited to be part of this great new project! It has been a long time since I last worked as an interior artist for a Marvel book, and I can't imagine a better way to come back! Doctor Doom is one of the greatest villains in comic book history, and Ryan North is one of the most brilliant writers we have in the industry right now. This mix makes it super fun to draw, page by page, and I'm loving everything about Ryan's writing here. I can't ask for more, and I can't wait for you to see what we're cooking up!"

Speaking of Comics Giveaway Day…:

Penguin Random House is gearing up for a brand new annual special event with the launch of their first ever Comics Giveaway Day.

Taking place on May 2nd, comic book fans can visit their local comic shop to pick up a free sampler or comic book.

Marvel Comics recently revealed more information surrounding the four comics that will be available to fans, so make sure you check out what Marvel adventure you’ll wanna take come Comics Giveaway Day.

Read More Marvel: