K-Pop Superhero: Take a Deep Dive into the History of Luna Snow with Marvel
She’s ready to put on a show!
While making her debut in Marvel video games, popular K-Pop Idol superhero Luna Snow has now also become a comic character and is the highlight of a new YouTube video from Marvel Entertainment.
What’s Happening:
- Debuting in the mobile game Marvel’s Future Fight and making her way to the massive multi-player game Marvel Rivals, Luna Snow has become a fan favorite character.
- Eventually leading to her addition to Marvel Comics, Luna Snow is featured on a new episode of Marvel Recap, discussing the origin of the character.
- Throughout the video, fans can learn about her career as a K-Pop idol, how she got her chilling powers, and what led her to working for Doctor Doom.
- Marvel Rivals fans will also get a highlighted section dedicated to her new Disco Pop cosmetic look and her original song “Flight Mode (ft. LUNA).
- Check out the full 20 minute video below:
- You can also read all of Luna Snow’s comic book appearances on Marvel Unlimited.
