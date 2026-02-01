K-Pop Superhero: Take a Deep Dive into the History of Luna Snow with Marvel

She’s ready to put on a show!
by |
Tags: , , ,

While making her debut in Marvel video games, popular K-Pop Idol superhero Luna Snow has now also become a comic character and is the highlight of a new YouTube video from Marvel Entertainment.

What’s Happening:

  • Debuting in the mobile game Marvel’s Future Fight and making her way to the massive multi-player game Marvel Rivals, Luna Snow has become a fan favorite character. 
  • Eventually leading to her addition to Marvel Comics, Luna Snow is featured on a new episode of Marvel Recap, discussing the origin of the character. 
  • Throughout the video, fans can learn about her career as a K-Pop idol, how she got her chilling powers, and what led her to working for Doctor Doom. 
  • Marvel Rivals fans will also get a highlighted section dedicated to her new Disco Pop cosmetic look and her original song “Flight Mode (ft. LUNA). 
  • Check out the full 20 minute video below:

  • You can also read all of Luna Snow’s comic book appearances on Marvel Unlimited. 

Read More Marvel:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber