Mezco Announces One:12 Collective Nightcrawler Figure as Part of its Growing Lineup of X-Men

You can now pre-order the Marvel teleporter.

The latest addition to Mezco Toyz's One:12 Collective Marvel action figure line has been announced, and it's the swashbuckling teleporter extraordinaire, Nightcrawler.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

Mezco's One:12 Collective releases -- featuring highly detailed and posable six inch-range figures wearing soft good outfits -- has slowly but surely been expanding its roster of X-Men characters alongside its larger Marvel line. Kurt Wagner, AKA Nightcrawler, is the next beloved character to join the lineup, as the figure becomes available for pre-order.

Like some previous Marvel One:12 Collective figures Mezco has made, such as Cyclops, Nightcrawler's layered soft goods outfit is a somewhat stylized take on his classic comic book look. It has some additional details and patterns incorporated, yet is still easily recognizable as Nightcrawler's uniform for any familiar with the character.

The figure comes accompanied by Nightcrawler's go-to weapons, multiple swords. And yes, he has the ability to hold one with his tail, to recreate the fun comic book moments where he's been able to fight with up to three swords at once thanks to that extra appendage.

Also included is a large smoke FX piece that lights up, to replicate the imagery accompanying Nightcrawler's teleportation... Though you'll have to yell out the comic book sound effect, "BAMF!", yourself.

The figure details: One:12 Collective body with over 30 points of articulation Three (3) interchangeable head portraits Hand painted authentic detailing Approximately 15.6cm (156mm) tall Three (3) interchangeable tails



Accessories include:

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits: Default head Smiling head Yelling head

Four (4) cutlass swords (different styles)

One (1) standing smoke FX piece with two (2) light-up features

Interchangeable hands: One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of holding hands (L&R)

Interchangeable feet: One (1) pair of flat feet (L&R) One (1) pair of posed feet (L&R) One (1) pair of holding feet (L&R)



Nightcrawler joins a group of previously released Mezco One:12 Collective X-Men figures that includes Cyclops, Wolverine, Cable, Gambit, Bishop and Magneto so far.

So, Mezco... Can we please get some female X-Men characters added soon? Jean Grey/Phoenix, Storm and Rogue are obvious possibilities, but may I also suggest Kitty Pryde and Magik? Magik has a cool sword too, after all!

Nightcrawler retails for $116.00 and can now be pre-ordered through Mezco itself, along with other retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.