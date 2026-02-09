Marvel Comics' "X-Men" Titles Go Beyond "Shadows of Tomorrow" In Previews of Upcoming May Issues

It's going to be an exciting for for Marvel Comics' family of X-Men characters this spring, as one milestone event comes to an end and another approaches. Today the Disney-owned publishing company revealed what readers can expect from their favorite mutant superheroes in 14 upcoming X-Men titles this May.

What's happening:

With the "Shadows of Tomorrow" era soon drawing to an end, Marvel Comics has released covers and details for upcoming issues in the X-Men family of titles for the month of May 2026.

What they're saying:

Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant writer Murewa Ayodele: "I love Furaha so much. Every fan art of hers I see warms my heart. It brought me great pleasure to finally get to write Storm and Furaha interacting together on the page. I find their exchanges extremely wholesome."

In Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant #4 (out Wednesday, May 6), Ayodele (Black Panther 60th Anniversary Special) and artist Federica Mancin (Exceptional X-Men) bring us a story in which Fuhara, Storm's daughter, arrives.

In Cyclops #4 (May 6), writer Alex Paknadel (X-Men: Age of Revelation) and artist Rogê Antônio (Deadpool) deliver a story called "An Eye for an Eye" - "When Cyclops loses Mei to Pierce, he captures one of his prized Reavers as revenge! How will Cyclops use his new hostage to his advantage? And will Mei escape the clutches of Pierce’s Reaver army?!"

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #4 (May 6) "Mob Life!" by writer Benjamin Percy (The Punisher) and artist Geoff Shaw (Red Hulk) - "The gangster Hammerhead has cottoned on to Deadpool’s secret. But Wade can’t be bought… No wait, that’s not right. Wade can totally be bought. That’s his whole deal as a mercenary… Oh, Hammerhead has the ’Pool by the floats, that’s what it is, and whatever choice he makes, someone close to him will wind up dead!"

X-Men #29 (May 6) "Danger Room: Part Four" by writer Jed MacKay (Marc Spector: Moon Knight) and artist Netho Diaz (X-Men: Book of Revelation) - "Rest in peace, X-Men! The Danger Room’s victory seems all but assured with the X-Men scattered, broken and beaten. But the X-Men have been thought dead and buried before...and always have they risen from the graves their enemies put them in."

X-Men of Apocalypse: Omega #1 (May 6) by writer Jeph Loeb (Captain America) and artist Simone Di Meo (Marvel Rivals: Hellfire Gala) - "Secrets revealed! Betrayals. Deaths. And a shock ending that will have X-Men fans talking for years!"

Magik & Colossus #4 (May 13) "A Sibling Rivalry!" by writer Ashley Allen (Moonstar) and artist Germán Peralta (Magik) - "Magik and Colossus meet the great witch Baba Yaga, and she is not happy to see them! With their relationship out of step, will the Rasputins be able to hold her off? Or will Baba Yaga damage the siblings’ future beyond repair?"

The Uncanny X-Men #28 (May 13) "Inmate X Revealed!" by writer Gail Simone (Deadpool: April Pool's Day) and artist Luciano Vecchio (Iceman: Omega) - "Our wildest Uncanny story yet continues! A mysterious turn of events brings the New Mutants to the Uncanny X-Men, and the Outliers are nowhere to be found! All this plus the secret of Graymalkin Prison’s Inmate X revealed at last! Who is this incredibly lethal mutant powerhouse, and what does it mean for mutantkind?"

Wolverine #20 (May 13) "Savage Champion!" by writer Saladin Ahmed (Alien: King Killer) and artist Martín Cóccolo (Logan: Black, White & Blood) - "The shocking events of last issue culminate in a showdown over a century in the making. Who or what are the Savage Champions? Sharpen your claws for the fight of Wolverine’s life…and a twist that’ll have ramifications for Wolverine books going forward!"

Inglorious X-Force #5 (May 20) "The Horseman of Death!" by writer Tim Seeley (Psylocke: Ninja) and artists Philip Tan (Venom: Black, White & Blood) & Michael Sta. Maria (Bring On the Bad Guys: Dormammu) - "Cable has cleared one X-Force member of murder and suspects another. But when a fight against the Nasty Boys goes south, the truth stands revealed – and it may just put X-Force six feet under!"

Moonstar #3 (May 20) "Trapped in Memories!" by writer Ashley Allen (Doctor Strange) and artist Edoardo Audino (X-Men: Age of Revelation) - "The cursed sword Dáinsleif plans to take every bit of Moonstar, from heart to soul. As the sentient sword combs through Dani’s memories, what secrets will it unlock? And will Dani wake up before it’s too late?!"

Rogue #5 (May 20) "Forgiven But Never Forgotten" by writer Erica Schultz (Laura Kinney: Sabretooth) and artist Luigi Zagaria (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) - "Now that Rogue knows the truth about her past, will she ever be forgiven for the pain she caused? Could she ever forgive herself?"

X-Men United #3 (May 20) by writer Eve L. Ewing (Knull) and artist Tiago Palma (Unbreakable X-Men) - "Since a field squad of Melee, Jitter and Laura Kinney accompanied Captain America on a covert mission to right a wrong from his past, nothing has gone as planned, and the squad meets their match with a mutant foe who might not ever let them get home. Meanwhile, a shadow descends over Graymatter Lane... And the Beast and Magneto have an explosive difference of opinion!"

Generation X-23 #4 (May 27) "X-23 On the Hunt!" is written by Jody Houser (Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker) with art by Marco Renna (Miles Morales: Spider-Man) - "Laura Kinney is through playing nice. The Facility has her friends, and they have her sister. And not a damn thing on Earth will stand between her and their safety. They want 'X-23, the perfect killer'? Oh, they’ve got it! Snikt!"

X-Men #30 (May 27) "Danger Room: Part Five" by writer Jed MacKay (Nova: Centurion) and artist Netho Diaz (Predator) - "The X-Men have weathered everything the Danger Room has thrown at them – and now it’s time to turn the tables. To me, my X-Men."

More Marvel Comics News: