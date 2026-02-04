Marvel Comics Sets the Stage for "Armageddon" with New "Captain America" and "Wolverine" Issues

This coming summer, a Marvel Comics crossover event entitled Armageddon will change the landscape of the Marvel universe as we know it. And today the Disney-owned publishing company revealed two new upcoming issues, starring Captain America and Wolverine, that will continue to pave the way for the Earth-shattering series.

What's happening:

Marvel Comics has revealed the covers and on-sale dates for two upcoming issues that will continue to set the stage for this summer's Armageddon event.

Captain America #11 (Legacy #782) will be released on Wednesday, May 13 and will be written by Chip Zdarsky (The Will of Doom) with art by Valerio Schiti (G.O.D.S.). Variant covers by Baldemar Rivas and Zdarsky himself are viewable below.

Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4 will be released on Wednesday, May 20. It is also written by Zdarsky, with art by Luca Maresca (Imperial War: Imperial Guardians).

What they're saying:

Official synopsis for Captain America #11: "Steve puts aside his mission to protect Victor Von Doom’s ultimate weapon from both the U.S. and Latveria, which puts him on a dangerous collision course with Red Hulk’s all-new, all-Hulk strike team! But there are some wars not even Captain America can win…Witness the spark that starts the fire of Armageddon in this can’t-miss issue!"

Official synopsis for Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon #4: "All of the pieces are falling together – Primewarrior's attempt to create the next great super-soldier has brought together some of the past's greatest successes, from Wolverine to Nuke to David Colton, A.K.A. Captain America! As the final puzzle piece clicks into place, the stage is set for the next Avengers epic and Wolverine must make a choice that will have ramifications for the entire Marvel Universe…"

