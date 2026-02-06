Marvel Comics Teams with Chef José Andrés and World Central Kitchen for Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish

A new one-shot combines culinary arts with super heroics to support global disaster relief.

Marvel Comics has announced a high-stakes culinary crossover to benefit World Central Kitchen, bringing Michelin-starred expertise to the streets of New York City.

What’s Happening:

On March 11, Marvel releases Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish #1, a special one-shot written by Steve Orlando with art by Roi Mercado.

Chef José Andrés joins Spider-Man to defend the opening of Mercado Little Spain from an attack by Electro.

The acclaimed Infinity Comic by Paul Eschbach and E.J. Su (featuring Chef Anna Ameyama and Tony Stark) will be collected in print for the first time.

The issue features the return of Spider-Ramen in a new story by Ken Niimura and the debut of Jeff’s Table, a culinary-themed series starring Jeff the Land Shark by Gustavo Duarte.

The book features artwork from Roi Mercado, Ken Niimura, Gustavo Duarte, and E.J. Su.

Spider-Man: Meals to Astonish serves as the launchpad for a series of one-shots planned for 2026.

Each issue aims to highlight the humanitarian efforts of World Central Kitchen (WCK), an organization founded by Andrés that provides meals in response to humanitarian, climate, and community crises.

Cover by Mike Mignola

Variant Cover by Peach Momoko

About World Central Kitchen:

Founded in 2010 by Chef José Andrés and his wife Patricia, WCK began as a response to the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

The organization pioneered the Chef Relief Team model, which mobilizes local chefs and resources to provide immediate, nutritious meals rather than just shelf-stable food drops.

WCK has served over 350 million meals worldwide, operating in conflict zones like Ukraine and Gaza, as well as areas hit by natural disasters such as Hurricane Ian and the 2023 Turkey–Syria earthquakes.

José Andrés was nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize in 2019 for his work with the organization.

