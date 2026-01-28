Unleashing Chaos: Ultimate Universe's Legacy Continues in "Reborn: Ultimate Impact"

The legacy of the Ultimate Universe lives on...

The fallout from the end of the Ultimate Universe will be felt as its legacy lives on in Reborn: Ultimate Impact, a new five-issue saga.

What's Happening:

Following the final issue of Ultimate Endgame in April, Reborn: Ultimate Impact will reveal the Ultimate Universe’s lasting effect on the main Marvel Universe.

Written by Chris Condon (Ultimate Wolverine) and drawn by Stefano Caselli (Ultimate Black Panther), the five-issue limited series spins out of last year’s hit Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion series where the Ultimate Universe collided with the 616 and ended with Miles Morales returning home with mysterious “Origin Boxes,” special devices used to create the heroes of the Ultimate Universe.

Originally weaponized by the Maker to rob characters of their heroic destinies, each Origin Box holds all that’s needed to grant specific power sets to whoever dares to open it—from the mighty abilities of legendary super heroes to the deadly capabilities of the world’s fiercest supervillains!

A special teaser story featured in Miles Morales: Spider-Man #42, revealing that the Origin Boxes will be scattered across the Marvel Universe, while also playing a key role in the upcoming Armageddon event, starting with next month’s prelude series, Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon.

Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes – catalysts for the creation of new super heroes – before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as Miles’ battle over the boxes engulfs the entire Marvel Universe! Witness the creation of stunning and unforgettable new characters on both sides of a conflict that will shape the future of the 616!

Reborn: Ultimate Impact #1 hits comic book store shelves on May 20, 2026.

