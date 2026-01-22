The Darkest "Alien" Era Yet Arrives in Limited Marvel Comics Series Later This Year

It all takes place over a five-issue limited series.

Get ready for the next chapter in Marvel's acclaimed Alien storytelling with what could be the darkest entry yet with the new, ALIEN: King Killer, due out in April.

What’s Happening:

ALIEN: King Killer, a new chapter in Marvel’s acclaimed Alien comic book storytelling begins this April, and it promises to deliver the darkest era of the Alien universe yet.

The five-issue limited series by writer Saladin Ahmed (Wolverine) and artist Carlos Nieto (Ultimate Black Panther) will take place on a planet that’s already succumbed to Xenomorphs, a horrifying victory that pushes humanity to its limits and explores the ultimate cost of survival.

Fans will also have a chance to dive deeper into the saga on Comics Giveaway Day on May 2 with a special prelude story by Ahmed and artist Emilio Laiso in ALIEN, PREDATOR & Planet Of The Apes #1 CGD 2026.

When humanity has already lost the war against the Xenomorphs, what remains? Set on a planet overrun by the savage alien species, the dregs of humanity cling to the protection of the mysterious siblings known as the Three Kings. But these warlords have a fourth sibling who is out for revenge– and the humans’ remaining protectors are harboring secrets deadlier than the aliens outside their gates.

Check out David Yardin’s main cover and preorder ALIEN: King Killer #1 at your local comic shop today, ahead of its debut on April 1.

What They’re Saying:

Saladin Ahmed: "I'm old enough to remember Aliens landing at the theaters after having watched Alien on Betamax, so I've been ready to tell stories in this universe for a good long while now. King Killer is more of an action story than pure horror, but it is centrally about the most fascinating question in the franchise: What makes a monster? I'm super excited for readers to join us for this weird, pulse pounding Alien story!"

Marvel and the Xenomorphs:

After Disney acquired 20th Century Fox, Marvel officially took over the publishing of Alien-based comics from another publisher, Dark Horse.

Because Marvel knows long-form storytelling so well, along with character-focused drama, they are a good fit for keeping (and expanding) the universe of Alien.

They have also succeeded in the eyes of Alien fans by not shoe-horning Marvel heroes into each edition (though there are non-canon crossover events that have occurred), and keeps the stories serious, grounded, and bleak similar to their on-screen counterparts.

Additionally, the whole franchise gets to stay in the realm of horror, instead of quippy comedy or sheer spectacle.