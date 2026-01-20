Namor and Black Panther's Fued Escalates in Special "Marvel Rivals" Tie-In Comic This Spring
The fued has been long-standing and will seemingly continue for quite some time
The latest saga in the Marvel Rivals tie-in series is set to erupt this spring with the next epic clash between Wakanda and Atlantis in Marvel Rivals: Duel of Kings.
What’s Happening:
- One of the most intense comic book rivalries has found new life in Marvel Rivals.
- A recent arc of the hit game’s tie-in Infinity Comic series spotlighted Black Panther and Namor’s decades-long feud as a war escalated between their kingdoms that put the entire world of Marvel Rivals at risk.
- This April, fans can pick up this latest Marvel Rivals chapter at their local comic shop in Marvel Rivals: Duel of Kings, a printed one-shot collecting the entire arc by Paul Allor, Salva Espín and Jethro Morales.
- Namor and Black Panther have a long history of bad blood between them, but when Namor shows up at the Galactic Empire of Wakanda with nefarious goals, there’s no hope that diplomacy will win the day.
- The king of Atlantis has secretly brought Jeff the Land Shark along in hopes of stealing Wakanda’s Chronovium. Will T’Challa and Shuri catch these fishy thieves red-handed?
- Check out Stephen Segovia’s cover (above) and preorder Marvel Rivals: Duel of Kings at your local comic shop today ahead of its arrival on April 1!
From Page to Screen:
- While this comic comes from the world of Marvel Rivals, a game where players can look forward to choosing heroes split into three distinct roles based on their unique power inclinations: Vanguard, Duelist, and Strategist, teaming up with allies to create a versatile and dynamic lineup for battle - the characters featured in the comic seem familiar to Marvel Cinematic Universe fans as of late.
- Recently, a teaser for Avengers: Doomsday was unveiled and in it, we see Namor, who fans are quick to point out that there is an uneasy energy around, already speculating whose side he might be on once Doctor Doom enters the picture.
- Namora, Shuri, and M’Baku, joined by Wakandan and Talokan representatives are all featured in the newest (and theoretical final of four) teaser trailers for the film, where we also see Wakandans meet (and seemingly team up with) The Fantastic Four for the first time, confirming their introduction into the main MCU timeline following their first solo film.
