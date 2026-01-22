Marvel's April Pool's Day Event Returns With a New "Deadpool" One-Shot and More
Plus variant covers of Deadpool doing what he does best... annoying other superheroes!
April Fool's Day is once more a day for lovers... Wait, wrong holiday! This one's a day for Deadpool!
What's Happening:
- Marvel is once more holding their April Pool's Day event, their Deadpool-themed April Fool's Day celebration.
- This year's centerpiece will be the Deadpool: April Pool's Day one-shot, which will be written by acclaimed comic book writer (and Deadpool alum) Gail Simone, with art by C.F. Villa.
- Per Marvel's longline, "Join Wade Wilson as we celebrate April Pool’s Day, the way our ancestors did – with tricks, gags, and potentially universe-ending calamity. Wait, what was that last one? The real trick is, Wade’s being serious when he figures out how deadly the situation is on April 1st, and no one believes him! But you do, right? Because if not, this could spell the end of the Marvel Universe as we know it!"
- David Baldeón, Todd Nauck, Jim Rugg and Kei Zama provide covers.
- It's a busy time for Deadpool, with the new Wade Wilson: Deadpool comic debuting soon, by Benjamin Percy and Geoff Shaw, as part of the X-Men’s new “Shadows of Tomorrow” era.
- There will also be April Pool's Day variant covers for other Marvel comics, beginning with Iron Man #3 (cover by Matteo Lolli) and Punisher #2 (cover by Chad Hardin) on March 25, along with Wolverine #18 (cover by) and Captain America #9 (cover by Mark Bagley) on April 8.
- In between comes the release of Deadpool: April Pool's Day #1, which is coming out, naturally, on April 1.
- Marvel also promises "merchandise, digital content, and more" attached to the event.
