Wiccan, Hulkling, and the Scarlet Witch Defend the Family Throne Against Ultron’s Rage

New Marvel’s Voices one-shot Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron brings the fan-favorite couple and their iconic family together this May.

Marvel Comics has announced an explosive new chapter for one of its most beloved power couples.

What’s Happening:

Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 is a star-studded one-shot arriving in shops on May 27.

The framing story by Wyatt Kennedy sees Billy and Teddy hosting an epic anniversary bash at their new home, only for Ultron to crash the party with a mechanical army.

Acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo explores the complex bond between Vision and Viv Vision as they deconstruct their identities amidst the chaos.

Writer Zoe Tunnell brings Hulkling and his AU half-sister Phyla-Vell together to swap advice and trade blows with Ultron’s forces.

In celebration of Pride Month, the issue features an incredible lineup of LGBTQIA+ talent including Luciano Vecchio, Rachael Stott, and Zoe Tunnell, with a stunning main cover by Russell Dauterman.

Beyond the cosmic action, the saga centers on the importance of family and community in the face of overwhelming darkness.

Family Ties: The Chaos and Circuits of the Maximoff-Vision Tree

The family dynamic in Raid of Ultron is one of the most convoluted genealogies in the Marvel Multiverse.

While Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Tommy Shepherd (Speed) are the reincarnated soul-children of the Scarlet Witch, their "grandfather" is essentially the high-tech terror Ultron, who created their "father," the Vision.

This makes Ultron’s invasion of an anniversary party a literal family feud.

Viv Vision, created by the Vision during his attempt to build a normal family in suburban Virginia, represents the newest branch of this digital-biological hybrid tree.

By targeting Viv and Vision, Ultron is attempting to reclaim the legacy he believes started with his own creation.

