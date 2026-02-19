Wiccan, Hulkling, and the Scarlet Witch Defend the Family Throne Against Ultron’s Rage

New Marvel’s Voices one-shot Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron brings the fan-favorite couple and their iconic family together this May.
Marvel Comics has announced an explosive new chapter for one of its most beloved power couples.

What’s Happening:

  • Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 is a star-studded one-shot arriving in shops on May 27.
  • The framing story by Wyatt Kennedy sees Billy and Teddy hosting an epic anniversary bash at their new home, only for Ultron to crash the party with a mechanical army.
  • Acclaimed writer Josh Trujillo explores the complex bond between Vision and Viv Vision as they deconstruct their identities amidst the chaos.
  • Writer Zoe Tunnell brings Hulkling and his AU half-sister Phyla-Vell together to swap advice and trade blows with Ultron’s forces.
  • In celebration of Pride Month, the issue features an incredible lineup of LGBTQIA+ talent including Luciano Vecchio, Rachael Stott, and Zoe Tunnell, with a stunning main cover by Russell Dauterman.
  • Beyond the cosmic action, the saga centers on the importance of family and community in the face of overwhelming darkness.

Family Ties: The Chaos and Circuits of the Maximoff-Vision Tree

  • The family dynamic in Raid of Ultron is one of the most convoluted genealogies in the Marvel Multiverse.
  • While Billy Kaplan (Wiccan) and Tommy Shepherd (Speed) are the reincarnated soul-children of the Scarlet Witch, their "grandfather" is essentially the high-tech terror Ultron, who created their "father," the Vision.
  • This makes Ultron’s invasion of an anniversary party a literal family feud.
  • Viv Vision, created by the Vision during his attempt to build a normal family in suburban Virginia, represents the newest branch of this digital-biological hybrid tree.
  • By targeting Viv and Vision, Ultron is attempting to reclaim the legacy he believes started with his own creation.

