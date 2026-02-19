Pre-Order Now! Entertainment Earth Unveils New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) 6-Inch Action Figure

The collectible is expected to ship this June.

Entertainment Earth has unveiled a new Marvel action figure inspired by Aaron Davis’ Iron Spider.

What’s Happening:

  • Entertainment Earth is showing off their brand new action figure inspired by Aaron Davis’ Iron Spider.
  • The Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) 6-Inch Action Figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man comics as Miles Morales’ villainous uncle.

  • Career criminal Aaron Davis purchases a high-tech Iron Spider suit through black market dealings, enhancing his abilities with advanced weaponry and armor.
  • Using his new power and resources, he reorganizes several notorious Spider-Man villains into a revived version of the Sinister Six.

  • Davis turns against his own nephew, Miles Morales, positioning himself as a dangerous and calculating adversary.
  • The figure, which is now available to preorder, features interchangeable heads and hands for many display offerings. 

  • Running for $34.99, this collectible is very affordable and perfect for fans of Miles Morales. 
  • Expected to ship this June, you can preorder the figure now on Entertainment Earth’s official website. 

Read More Merchandise:

Maxon Faber
Based in Los Angeles, California, Maxon is roller coaster and musical theatre nerd. His favorite dinosaur is the parasaurolophus, specifically the one in Jurassic World: The Ride.
View all articles by Maxon Faber