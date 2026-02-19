Pre-Order Now! Entertainment Earth Unveils New Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) 6-Inch Action Figure
The collectible is expected to ship this June.
Entertainment Earth has unveiled a new Marvel action figure inspired by Aaron Davis’ Iron Spider.
What’s Happening:
- Entertainment Earth is showing off their brand new action figure inspired by Aaron Davis’ Iron Spider.
- The Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) 6-Inch Action Figure is inspired by the character’s appearance in Marvel’s Spider-Man comics as Miles Morales’ villainous uncle.
- Career criminal Aaron Davis purchases a high-tech Iron Spider suit through black market dealings, enhancing his abilities with advanced weaponry and armor.
- Using his new power and resources, he reorganizes several notorious Spider-Man villains into a revived version of the Sinister Six.
- Davis turns against his own nephew, Miles Morales, positioning himself as a dangerous and calculating adversary.
- The figure, which is now available to preorder, features interchangeable heads and hands for many display offerings.
- Running for $34.99, this collectible is very affordable and perfect for fans of Miles Morales.
- Expected to ship this June, you can preorder the figure now on Entertainment Earth’s official website.
