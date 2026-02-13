"Marvel Rivals"' Biggest K-Pop Star Drops New Single on Most Music Platforms

You can stream the new song now!

One of Marvel Rivals' greatest heroes is also a K-Pop sensation, and her newest single is now available for streaming on most major music platforms.

What’s Happening:

“Flight Mode” (Feat. LUNA) is the new single by K‑Pop artist and Super Hero Luna Snow, a fan‑favorite character in Marvel Rivals.

Known for blending music with her striking dark and light ice powers, Luna Snow brings unstoppable stage presence and electrifying energy to every battle.

Performed by Luna (Park Sun‑Young) of K‑POP girl group “f(x),” the track celebrates the 8th anniversary of Luna Snow’s debut in the Marvel universe.

Marvel Rivals is a Super Hero team-based PVP shooter. The game assembles an all-star Marvel squad, where users can devise countless strategies by combining powers to form unique Team-Up skills and fight in destructible, ever-changing battlefields across the continually evolving Marvel Universe.

Marvel Rivals is free-to-play and available on PC, Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and the Epic Games Store.

“Flight Mode” is now available on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music, YouTube Music and other digital platforms.





Additionally, you can listen to the official Marvel Rivals playlist at Spotify as well.

Luna:

On Earth-616, the biggest K-pop star is also a super hero: Luna Snow. When she’s not on stage, Luna protects the world as one of South Korea’s greatest super heroes, working as both a solo act and as part of a team.

Unlike many characters in the Marvel Universe, Luna Snow’s first appearance wasn’t in a comic book, movie, or television show, but rather in the popular video game Marvel Future Fight.

The game established Luna’s backstory and powers when she joined the roster in January 2018 alongside several original K-pop singles to launch the character to the world stage.

After losing her parents in an accident at an early age, Seol Hee was raised by her grandmother. She later decided to start a pop music career to support her family, forming the K-pop girl group 4L1T, with Min Jee, Jin Soo, and Hae Wo. As a pop star, Seol took on the stage name Luna, which stuck as she and her ensemble found global success.

While performing at a concert in Stark Arena, A.I.M. attacked the event and Luna got caught in the blast of an advanced cold fusion reactor designed by Tony Stark. This accident gave Luna cryogenic powers. Combining her newfound abilities with her stage persona, Seol Hee became the hero known as Luna Snow.

Luna’s cryogenic powers allow her to generate and control two different kinds of ice, dark ice and light ice, each with vastly different properties.

Luna’s dark ice behaves more destructively, damaging those frozen within it. The dark ice can also wither away organic matter and drain energy. Functioning in the complete opposite manner, Luna’s light ice heals anyone frozen inside it. She channels both ice types to create ice projectiles and can even generate entire blizzards with them.