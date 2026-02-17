Marvel Rivals Assemble! Multiverse Fan Event Takes Over Hollywood for One Night Only
A celebration at El Capitan Theatre features major announcements, voice cast panels, cosplay, giveaways, and the first-ever live Marvel Rivals musical performance.
For one night, Rivals won’t just battle online, they’ll assemble in person! On March 3, 2026, heroes, rivals, and fans will assemble beneath the bright marquee of the legendary El Capitan Theatre for an unforgettable celebration of Marvel Rivals.
What’s Happening:
- Hosted by NetEase Games and Marvel Games, Marvel Rivals Assemble! promises major announcements, star-studded panels, cosplay showdowns, surprise giveaways, the first-ever live musical performance inspired by the hit game, and admission is free!
- From 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM PT, fans will step into an immersive evening dedicated to the award-winning Super Hero team-based shooter. Presented by NetEase Games and Marvel Games, the one-night-only event is designed as both a celebration of the game’s meteoric success and a glimpse at what’s next for the Multiverse.
- Hosted by Cozy, the event will feature appearances from key creative leaders including:
- Guangguang, Creative Director (NetEase Games)
- Yachen Bian, Publishing and Marketing Lead (NetEase Games)
- Danny Koo, Executive Producer (Marvel Games)
- Fans can expect new announcements, behind-the-scenes insights, and exclusive reveals that could shape the future of Marvel Rivals.
- One of the biggest highlights of the night will be the Marvel Rivals Voice Cast Panel — a massive gathering of talent from across the Marvel Multiverse.
- Scheduled panelists include fan-favorite performers such as:
- Laura Bailey
- Travis Willingham
- Fred Tatasciore
- Liam O'Brien
- Colleen O'Shaughnessy
- Aleks Le
- Abby Trott
- And many more!
- The panel will offer fans a rare opportunity to hear directly from the voices behind their favorite heroes and rivals, complete with live Q&A moments and behind-the-mic stories from the recording booth.
- In a groundbreaking first, the event will feature the debut live performance of Marvel Rivals music, led by acclaimed composer Shota Nakama.
- Known for electrifying live orchestral game concerts, Nakama’s performance promises to bring the game’s pulse-pounding score to life in a way fans have never experienced before, transforming the historic Hollywood theater into a battleground of sound.
- The celebration doesn’t stop at panels and performances. Attendees can compete in a cosplay contest, meet fellow Rivals fans, and score surprise giveaways throughout the evening. Whether you align with heroes, anti-heroes, or full-on villains, this is your chance to represent your faction in style.
- Date: March 3, 2026
- Time: 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM PT
- Location: El Capitan Theatre
Admission: FREE (Registration Required)
- Tickets Available: Starting February 17 at 12:00 PM PT
- Seating is extremely limited, and registration is required to guarantee entry. With Hollywood as the backdrop and the Multiverse at center stage, this is shaping up to be one of the biggest Marvel gaming fan events of the year.
More El Capitan Theatre News:
- Historic El Capitan Theatre Screens Disney Favorites in Flashback Fun Series Later This Month
- Disney Pixar’s "Hoppers" Leaps Into the El Capitan Theatre With Early Access Screening
- Celebrate 65 Years of "101 Dalmatians" with a Limited Run of Pup-tastic Screenings at the El Capitan Theatre
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free, no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com