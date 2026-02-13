Historic El Capitan Theatre Screens Disney Favorites in Flashback Fun Series Later This Month
Sail for adventure on the big blue wet thing, or head to New York City, or maybe France too!
Movie fans in Southern California later this month can head to the historic El Capitan Theatre for a number of flashback favorites on the big screen once again.
What’s Happening:
- The historic El Capitan Theater in Los Angeles, California is dusting off some classics to be shown again on the big screen as part of a number of Flashback Fun screenings.
- Fans can purchase their tickets now for a number of titles from the world of The Muppets, and some Walt Disney Animation Studios favorites.
- Each title is screened for one day only, for numerous screenings throughout the day.
- Tickets can be purchased at the official El Capitan Theatre website.
- Based on the timeline, it seems that after this flashback series of favorites concludes, the landmark movie house will be gearing up for the arrival of Pixar’s newest film, Hoppers.
- Take a look at the titles being screened below:
Muppet Treasure Island
- Robert Louis Stevenson's classic pirate tale takes on a life of its own in the hands of the hilarious Muppets. When young Jim Hawkins inherits a long-lost treasure map, he hires a ship to seek his fortune, with the good Captain Smollett (Kermit the Frog) at the helm...and greedy Long John Silver at the heart of a dastardly plot.
- Tuesday, February 24, 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM
- Tickets go for $8.00, including all fees.
The Aristocats
- In the heart of Paris, a kind and eccentric millionairess wills her entire estate to Duchess, her high-society cat, and her three little kittens. Laughs and adventure ensue as the greedy, bumbling butler pulls off the ultimate catnap caper. Now it's up to the rough-and-tumble alley cat, Thomas O'Malley, and his band of swingin' jazz cats to save the day.
- Wednesday, February 25 1:00 PM, 4:00 PM, and 7:00 PM
- Tickets go for $13.00, including all fees.
Dumbo
- Meet Dumbo, Mrs. Jumbo's sweet little "Baby Mine" who charms all who see him, until it's discovered that he has huge floppy ears! With the support of his very best friend, Timothy the mouse, Dumbo soon learns that his spectacular ears make him unique and special, allowing him to soar to fame as the world's only flying elephant.
- Thursday February 26 - 1pm, 4pm, 7pm
- Tickets go for $13.00, including all fees.
The Rescuers
- After receiving a panicked plea for help from an orphan named Penny, the Rescue Aid Society springs into action. They might be petite, but Bianca and her shy assistant Bernard, have what it takes to solve this case. So they set out on an adventure to free the kidnapped girl from the clutches of the evil Madame Medusa and her brutish alligator henchmen. Together, they will need their wits to get help from the local swamp folk in order to save Penny and keep Madame Medusa from retrieving the diamond in Devil's Eye.
- Friday February 27 - 1pm, 4pm, 7pm
- Tickets go for $13.00, including all fees.
Bolt
- Bolt is the star of the biggest show in Hollywood. The only problem is, he thinks it's real. After he's accidentally shipped to New York City and separated from Penny, his beloved co-star and owner, Bolt must harness all his "super powers" to find a way home.
- Saturday February 28 - 10am, 7pm
- Tickets go for $13.00, including all fees.
Oliver and Company
- Oliver, a feisty young cat, explores New York in this thrilling animated classic cleverly based on Charles Dickens' timeless story, Oliver Twist -- featuring unforgettable songs performed by musical greats Billy Joel, Huey Lewis and Bette Midler! Joined by a pack of hilarious characters -- dogs Dodger, Tito and their pals -- Oliver knows he's found a lifelong friend and a real home.
- Sunday March 1 - 10am, 1pm, 4pm, 7pm
- Tickets go for $13.00, including all fees.
A Historic Movie Palace:
- The landmark El Capitan Theatre is a lavish, fully restored historic movie theatre and event venue on Hollywood Boulevard in Los Angeles.
- It opened in 1926 and today is best known for serving as a showcase (and premiere location) for major films from The Walt Disney Company.
- The ornate Spanish Colonial Revival–style exterior was designed by Stiles O. Clements, while famed theatre architect G. Albert Lansburgh created the opulent East Indian–inspired interior.
- After decades, the theater underwent a major, museum-quality restoration starting in 1989 led by Walt Disney Studios and Pacific Theatres. The theatre reopened in 1991 in near-original form with modern projection and sound technology, and has been closely associated with Disney film premieres ever since.
- The theatre is a designated Los Angeles historic-cultural landmark and a contributing property in the Hollywood Boulevard Commercial and Entertainment National Register Historic District.
- Since its restoration, the affectionately called “El Cap” has become the primary Hollywood premiere venue for Walt Disney Studios motion pictures, often hosting red-carpet events and special screenings.
