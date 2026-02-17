Toy Fair 2026: Hasbro Reveals Marvel Legends, Star Wars Black Series & Disney Jr. Playline

Toy Fair 2026 is in full swing, and Hasbro arrived with an expansive slate spanning preschool heroes, premium Marvel Legends collectors’ pieces, and an impressive range of Star Wars playline and Black Series releases. From Disney Jr. interactive sets and supersized preschool figures to nostalgia-fueled Secret Wars throwbacks and retro Kenner-style packaging, this year’s showcase balanced kid-friendly accessibility with deep-cut collector appeal.

Disney Junior

Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends – Rescue-Webs Web-Quarters (Ages 3 & Up | $64.97 | Summer 2026) and Team Spidey Copter (Ages 3 & Up | $27.99 | Early 2026) bring high-energy preschool action inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends to life. The Web-Quarters playset includes a 3-inch Spidey figure, Trace-E bot, lights and sounds, a swinging fire pole, vehicle ramps, elevator access to a secret control room, and interactive features like a mini firetruck launcher and drop-in rescue vehicle mechanism. Meanwhile, the Team Spidey Copter set pairs a stylized helicopter with a 3-inch Spidey figure and kid-friendly features like spinning blades, a web canopy, projectile launcher, retractable web handgrip, fold-in landing skids, and storage compartment — with room inside for Spidey, Miles “Spin” Morales, and Ghost-Spider (additional figures sold separately). Both sets are designed to encourage imaginative rescue missions and expand Hasbro’s growing lineup of Spidey toys for preschoolers.

Hasbro is also expanding its preschool-friendly lineup from Spidey and His Amazing Friends with 9-inch Supersized Action Figures ($11.99 each | Ages 3+), featuring Spidey, Ghost-Spider, Miles “Spin” Morales, Hulk, and Captain America. These larger-scale figures are designed with simple articulation and bold, animated styling that mirrors the Disney Jr. series, making them easy for small hands to pose for big heroic adventures. The affordable price point and sturdy build continue to make this line a strong entry-level option for young Marvel fans. Available now at retailers including Amazon (Spidey), Amazon (Ghost-Spider), Amazon (Spin), Walmart (Hulk), and Walmart (Captain America).

Music and movement take center stage with Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Dance N’ Rescue Spidey ($47.97 | Summer 2026) and Dance N’ Rescue Spin ($47.97 | Summer 2026, Amazon exclusive), two 10-inch interactive figures inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Designed for ages 3+, each figure features two play modes: press the chest icon for character-specific phrases, sound effects, and the “Do the Spidey” song, or place the included fire helmet on their head to activate Rescue Mode with emergency sounds and the “Rescue-Webs Go” track. In both modes, the heroes shuffle forward and swing their arms in choreographed dance moves, with a water web accessory that attaches for imaginative rescue missions. The result is a lively blend of action figure and musical toy that leans fully into the show’s high-energy, preschool-friendly fun.

The Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends 3-Inch Action Figures & Vehicles Assortment ($10.99 | Ages 3+ | Early 2026) lets kids race into action with Team Spidey. Each set pairs a poseable 3-inch figure with a character-inspired vehicle they can sit inside, encouraging fast-paced rescue storytelling straight out of Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The assortment includes the Ghost-Spider Copter, Miles “Spin” Morales Techno-Racer, and Spidey Web Crawler (each sold separately), offering an affordable entry point for building out a full fleet of web-slinging adventures.

The Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Rescue-Webs Firetruck ($39.97 | Ages 3+ | Summer 2026, Walmart exclusive) expands Team Spidey’s rescue fleet with a feature-packed vehicle inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends. The firetruck includes 21 sound effects, smooth-rolling wheels, and a repositionable ladder with rescue bucket, along with a 3-inch Spidey figure and a mini helicopter that stores inside for quick air support. With seating for up to three 3-inch figures in the cab and rear, the set is designed for multi-hero missions and pairs seamlessly with the broader preschool assortment of figures and vehicles.

The Marvel Spidey and His Amazing Friends Symbie Factory Playset ($29.97 | Ages 3+ | Summer 2026, Walmart exclusive) adds bubbly mischief to the preschool lineup with a design inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends. Centered around a working bubble maker, the playset also features light-up effects, a swing, and a repositionable slide for imaginative storytelling. It includes a 2.5-inch Symbie figure, a 3-inch Symbie-Spidey figure, and a bubble refill bottle with solution, blending tactile play with character-driven fun. Compatible with other 3-inch figures in the line — including Miles “Spin” Morales, Ghost-Spider, Captain America, Black Panther, and Iron Man (each sold separately) — the set expands the playful chaos of Team Spidey’s world.

Hasbro also spotlighted its preschool line inspired by Iron Man and His Awesome Friends with two interactive sets arriving Summer 2026. The Hall of Armor Playset ($27.99 | Ages 3+) lets kids rotate a hex plate to select different armor configurations, then place the included 3-inch Iron Man figure on the platform and pull down the helmet to “suit up,” complete with interchangeable jet, glider, and hover wings. Meanwhile, the Giant-Sized Armor Iron Jet ($29.99 | Ages 3+) delivers a multi-stage play experience, including 3-inch Iron Man and Ultron figures, a mech suit, and a large jet vehicle — with the figure fitting inside the mech and the mech fitting inside the jet for layered, high-flying adventures. Both sets continue Disney Jr.’s tech-forward take on Tony Stark with bold designs built for imaginative, hands-on play.

Hasbro unveiled both 9-Inch Supersized Action Figures ($11.99 | Ages 3+ | Early 2026) and Action Figure 2-Packs ($10.99 | Ages 3+ | Summer 2026). The larger-scale assortment includes kid-friendly, poseable versions of Iron Man and Black Panther designed with bold, animated styling for preschool play. Meanwhile, the 2-packs — including the Iron Antics Pack and Hammer & Havoc Pack — pair two figures with detachable, character-inspired accessories, encouraging young fans to recreate armored adventures or invent their own high-tech missions.

Also coming this fall is a new Hall of Armor Playset, further expanding the tech-forward world of Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. On display at Toy Fair were several currently available 3-inch figure and vehicle sets ($10.99 each | Ages 3+), including the Iron Man Iron Racer, Black Panther with Panther Plane, and Iron Hulk with Iron Racer. Each set includes a poseable 3-inch figure that fits inside its vehicle, with character-inspired accessories — such as Iron Man’s 2-in-1 spoiler that converts into wearable jet wings — encouraging preschoolers to race into action or take to the skies. Designed with bright, animated styling pulled directly from the Disney Jr. series, the assortment continues to offer accessible entry points for young Marvel fans building out their Team Iron Man collection.

The armored action scales up with the Marvel Iron Man and His Awesome Friends Giant-Sized Armor Figures Assortment ($21.99 | Ages 3+ | Summer 2026), inspired by Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. Each set includes a 3-inch figure and an 8-inch mech suit the figure can sit inside, along with a 2-in-1 accessory compatible with both the smaller figure and the larger armor for flexible play. The assortment features Iron Man and Ultron (each sold separately), delivering a layered hero-versus-villain dynamic in oversized preschool-friendly form. Also on the way this year is a standalone repulsor glove role-play toy, giving young fans the chance to power up like Tony Stark beyond the action figure aisle.

Closing out the section is the Supersized Iron Man & Ultron Clash Pack ($39.99 | Ages 3+), a 9-inch-scale two-pack inspired by Iron Man and His Awesome Friends. The set includes poseable Iron Man and Ultron figures (with five points of articulation), plus character-inspired accessories — a repulsor blast shield for Iron Man and a double-headed spear shield for Ultron — designed for big, preschool-friendly hero-versus-villain showdowns. Standing 9 inches tall, the figures match the scale of the broader supersized assortment and offer an easy entry point for recreating high-tech battles or building out a larger Team Iron Man collection.

Marvel Legends

Hasbro’s collector-focused line kicks off with the Marvel Legends Series Iron Spider (Aaron Davis) ($34.99 | Pre-order March 25 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers | Spring 2026), inspired by Marvel’s Spider-Man comics. In this storyline, Aaron Davis acquires an Iron Spider suit on the black market and reforms the Sinister Six to target Miles Morales and a S.H.I.E.L.D. Helicarrier. The 6-inch-scale figure features premium detailing, full articulation, and seven accessories, including an alternate head, alternate hands, and four articulated spider arms for dynamic posing. Also revealed was the Marvel Legends Series Marvel’s Bullseye and Marvel’s Muse 2-Pack ($55.99 | Pre-order March 4 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse | Spring 2026), pairing two theatrical Daredevil adversaries. Bullseye comes loaded with weapon accessories and alternate parts, while Muse includes alternate hands and character-inspired pieces; both figures boast 25+ points of articulation, making them ideal for dramatic shelf displays opposite your favorite Marvel Legends Daredevil figures.

Also turning heads in the Marvel Legends display was Punisher (Hulkbuster Armor) from The Punisher vs. the Avengers, showcased without official press details. The oversized figure appears to reimagine Frank Castle outfitted in a heavily weaponized Hulkbuster-style armor, complete with a massive, tank-like build, armored gauntlets, and battle-damaged deco. The display sample featured flame blast effects and what looked to be swappable parts, suggesting premium articulation and accessory options in line with Marvel Legends’ larger-format releases. While pricing and release timing have yet to be announced, the imposing mash-up of Punisher iconography with Hulkbuster tech made it one of the more striking collector pieces on the showroom floor.

Hasbro continues to bulk up its collector offerings with the Marvel Legends Series Professor Hulk ($46.99 | Pre-order March 11 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers | Summer 2026), inspired by The Incredible Hulk comics. This 6-inch-scale figure captures Bruce Banner’s merged persona with premium articulation and seven accessories, including an alternate angry head, interchangeable hands, glasses, a blaster, and delightfully unexpected pink bunny slippers. Also revealed were the Marvel Legends Incredible Hulk Premium Roleplay Fists with Smash ‘N Bash Sound FX ($109.99 | Ages 14+ | Summer 2026), 1:1-scale electronic Hulk hands featuring 13 sounds and phrases activated by shaking, punching the air, or striking a surface — designed for cosplay, display, or anyone ready to channel their inner jade giant.

Hasbro is diving deep into nostalgia with a new Marvel Legends Secret Wars Wave ($27.99 each | Spring 2026), celebrating the iconic comic storyline and Kenner-era toy inspiration. The lineup includes Spider-Man (Alien Costume), complete with alternate hands and a “secret” shield accessory; Daredevil, featuring alternate hands, a hooked cane and billy club with connector pieces, cable line, radar effect, and shield; Marvel’s Falcon with swappable hands, wings, Redwing, and shield; Marvel’s Magik with Soul Sword, sword effect, alternate hands, and shield; Constrictor with articulated tentacle coils and lenticular shield; and Absorbing Man with alternate head, hands, wrecking ball with chain, and shield. Each 6-inch-scale figure features premium articulation and comic-accurate deco, with the throwback “secret” shields serving as a loving nod to the original Secret Wars figure releases.

Arriving April 1st, the new Marvel Legends Deadpool & Wolverine Wave ($27.99 each unless otherwise noted) brings Marvel Studios’ multiverse mayhem to the 6-inch scale. Highlights include X-23, inspired by Laura’s film appearance with alternate head, hands, and a Juggernaut helmet; Cassandra Nova, complete with trench coat, alternate hands, and a Mr. Paradox head with phase FX; Cowboypool with seven accessories; Marvel’s Blade; Wolverine (Brown Suit) featuring alternate mask, neck piece, and hands; and the standard Wolverine in his sleeveless, battle-damaged look. The wave also includes the $39.99 Dogpool and Deadpool 2-Pack, packed with 17 accessories — including Wolverine skeleton pieces and Deadpool’s signature weapons — delivering one of the most display-ready, movie-inspired assortments in the current Marvel Legends lineup.

Closing out the Marvel section is the Marvel Legends Maximum Series Thor ($55.99 | Pre-order February 25 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers | Spring 2026), a deluxe comic-inspired release packed with display options. The 6-inch-scale figure features premium articulation and an impressive 14 accessories, including two alternate heads, swappable hair, multiple hands, lightning effects, Mjolnir (plus a version with attached hand and separate haft), a drinking horn, and even Throg — the Frog of Thunder. A wired softgoods cape adds dynamic posing potential, making this Maximum Series entry a standout centerpiece for collectors looking to recreate larger-than-life Thor moments on their shelf.

Star Wars

Hasbro’s playline shelf spotlighted kid-focused toys inspired by The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film. The Mandalorian Action FX figure ($16.99 | Spring 2026) stands 6 inches tall with molded flamethrower and blaster details, sound effects, and squeeze-activated action. The ActionVerse Guard Droid & Mercenary STAP set ($21.99 | Spring 2026, Target) includes a droid figure, STAP vehicle with projectile launchers, and stand, while the ActionVerse Grogu & Anzellans Starship ($21.99 | Spring 2026, Walmart) expands the vehicle assortment. Grogu takes center stage with multiple interactive options: a 6.5-inch Grogu Action Figure ($21.99), Snackin’ Grogu ($32.99, Target exclusive) with chew-and-disappear snack play, Huggin’ Grogu ($32.99, Walmart exclusive) with sound effects and hugging motion, and the Action Buddy Grogu plush animatronic ($54.99 | Spring 2026) featuring 50+ sound and movement combinations. Together, the assortment leans heavily into Grogu’s continued popularity while offering accessible entry points for younger Star Wars fans.

Expanding the kid-focused lineup, the Star Wars ActionVerse 4.5” Figures ($10.99 | Spring 2026) introduce articulated figures with accessories and reusable storage racks, including Grogu (1.3 inches tall) and Zeb Orrelios (4.5 inches tall), while the ActionVerse AT-RT & Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver set ($32.99 | Spring 2026) delivers an 8.3-inch-tall walker with lever-activated mechanical legs, moving side cannons, and a driver figure with blaster accessory. Both are inspired by The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film, reinforcing the ActionVerse’s vehicle-forward play pattern. Also timed to the theatrical release, Hasbro confirmed that its playline Mandalorian electronic helmet will relaunch, giving young fans a chance to gear up alongside Din Djarin.

Rounding out the Grogu-heavy assortment is Star Wars Grogu Snack Attack ($4.99 | Spring 2026, Target exclusive), a blind-box mystery series featuring 13 snack-themed mini figures, each with equal 1-in-13 odds. Every box includes one randomly selected Grogu devouring a galactic treat, with special donut variants designed to stand out in a collection. Affordable and desk-friendly, the line leans into Grogu’s meme-worthy appetite while offering an easy entry point for younger fans inspired by The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film.

Roleplay takes center stage with several releases inspired by The Mandalorian and the upcoming The Mandalorian & Grogu film. The Mandalorian & Grogu Bounty Blaster ($32.99 | Spring 2026) stands 11 inches tall and features molded Grogu detail, blaster accessories, sound effects, and jetpack-activated movement. For dart-flinging action, the NERF Star Wars The Mandalorian Rocket Gauntlet ($19.99 | Spring 2026) straps to the wrist and fires Nerf Elite darts, while the Mandalorian Mask & Blaster Set ($24.99 | Spring 2026) includes Nerf GlowStrike technology with light-up darts and laser blast sounds. Completing the look, the Mandalorian Electronic Mask ($29.99 | Spring 2026) features character-inspired sound effects and phrases, giving young bounty hunters everything they need to gear up for galactic adventures.

Classic heroes and villains return to the toy aisle with the Star Wars Luke Skywalker Electronic Lightsaber and Star Wars Darth Vader Electronic Lightsaber (each $24.99 | Early 2026), inspired by Luke Skywalker and Darth Vader. Designed for ages 4+, both feature extendable blades (green for Luke, red for Vader), lights and sound effects, and content-inspired hilts. Kids can flick the blade open for imaginary duels and collapse it for easy storage, making them ideal for cosplay, gifting, or everyday backyard Jedi-versus-Sith adventures.

The dark side gets plenty of shelf space with the Star Wars ActionVerse Darth Vader and ActionVerse Stormtrooper figures ($10.99 each | Early 2026), both standing 4.5 inches tall with multiple points of articulation, character-specific accessories, and reusable accessory racks for storage. Vader includes four accessories, while the Stormtrooper packs in six, offering customizable display and play options. Stepping up in size, the Darth Maul Action FX and Chewbacca Action FX figures ($16.99 each | Early 2026) stand 6 inches tall and feature squeeze-activated movement and sound effects — Maul with a molded spinning Lightsaber and Chewbacca with signature molded gear — expanding Hasbro’s kid-focused lineup inspired by characters from across the Star Wars saga.

Rounding out the playline reveals is the Star Wars Titan Hero Series Darth Maul, 12-Inch Action Figure ($24.99 | Available now), a kid-friendly large-scale release designed for big, imaginative battles. Standing 12 inches tall with five points of articulation, the figure includes a red double-bladed Lightsaber that can be separated into two individual blades for dual-wielding action. With bold character-inspired deco and sturdy construction, this Titan Hero entry brings the menacing presence of Darth Maul to younger fans looking for oversized adventures in a galaxy far, far away.

Hasbro’s premium 6-inch collector line expands with two figures inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu. The Star Wars: The Black Series The Mandalorian & Grogu set ($34.99 | Spring 2026) includes Din Djarin with an impressive loadout — long and short blasters, dagger, jetpack, sword, and alternate hand — alongside a 1-inch Grogu scaled to perch on Mando’s shoulder. Joining him is The Black Series Colonel Ward ($27.99 | Spring 2026), featuring a removable helmet adorned with New Republic insignia. Both figures continue the line’s focus on screen-accurate detailing and articulation, bringing the cinematic world of Star Wars to collectors’ shelves with display-ready realism.

The Imperial ranks expand in Star Wars: The Black Series with three Remnant troops inspired by The Mandalorian & Grogu (each $27.99 | Spring 2026). The Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper includes a blaster and swappable shoulder pouch, while the Imperial Remnant AT-RT Driver and Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver arrive equipped with blaster accessories and screen-inspired deco. All three 6-inch figures maintain the line’s premium articulation and realistic detailing, allowing collectors to build out the remnants of the Empire within the evolving world of Star Wars.

Arriving June 1, Hasbro’s Attack of the Clones wave in Star Wars: The Black Series ($27.99 each) spotlights key players from Episode II. Watto stands roughly 4 inches tall within the 6-inch scale and includes a walking stick, data pad, swappable wings, and a clear stand for mid-flight poses. The Geonosian Warrior features a blaster, alternate wings, and a display stand to recreate the Battle of Geonosis. Taun We towers at approximately 7 inches tall within the scale and includes a data pad accessory, capturing the Kaminoan administrator’s sleek silhouette. Rounding out the assortment is Jango Fett, complete with removable helmet, jetpack, and dual blasters, honoring the legendary bounty hunter whose DNA shaped the clone army. Together, the wave celebrates the 2002 prequel chapter within the legacy of Star Wars with premium articulation and window-box packaging built for display.

Launching February 23, this wave of Star Wars: The Black Series figures ($27.99 each) draws from across animation and gaming within the Star Wars legacy. Jedi Master Dooku channels his Tales of the Jedi appearance with a blue Lightsaber and series-accurate sculpt, while the Seventh Sister Inquisitor from Rebels includes a removable helmet, double-bladed red Lightsaber with swinging effect, face mask, and ID9 seeker droid. From The Clone Wars come Quinlan Vos with green Lightsaber and Asajj Ventress (Bounty Hunter) with removable helmet and dual sabers, highlighting their complicated connection to Count Dooku. Rounding out the assortment is Legends favorite Kyle Katarn from Dark Forces, complete with Lightsaber and blaster, bringing the Gaming Greats era into the modern 6-inch collector line.

Currently available in Star Wars: The Black Series ($27.99 each) are three standout releases spanning Disney+ and seasonal fun within the Star Wars galaxy. Boba Fett, inspired by The Book of Boba Fett, features premium articulation, soft goods elements, removable helmet, blaster, rifle, and jetpack with detachable rocket. Darth Vader (Duel’s End) draws from Obi-Wan Kenobi, complete with soft goods cape and signature red Lightsaber for recreating the climactic confrontation. Adding a playful twist, the Ewok (Valentine’s Day Edition) arrives in pink-and-red limited-edition packaging with soft goods wings, heart-themed accessories, crossbow, greeting card, and a pink BD droid companion — a seasonal collectible that leans fully into “Yub-Nub!” charm.

Now available for $109.99, the Star Wars The Black Series Clone Commander Cody Premium Electronic Roleplay Helmet brings Revenge of the Sith to life with screen-accurate orange markings and battle-weathered deco inspired by Clone Commander Cody. Part of Hasbro’s premium Black Series roleplay line, the helmet features an electronic voice changer (3x AAA batteries required, not included) activated via a button above the ear, letting fans sound like the once-loyal clone commander who carried out Order 66 before eventually questioning the Empire’s methods. Designed for display or cosplay, the helmet continues the line’s emphasis on realism and collector-focused detail within the Star Wars saga.

Serving as a bridge between The Black Series and The Vintage Collection, Hasbro revealed two Black Series Mini Helmets ($34.99 | Pre-order March 13 during Walmart Collector Con | Summer 2026): one modeled after Din Djarin from The Mandalorian and the other inspired by the classic Stormtrooper from Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope. Each scaled-down helmet stands approximately 6 inches tall on its included display stand, designed as a premium desk-friendly collectible. On the retro side, the Star Wars Retro Collection: A New Hope Multipack ($64.99 | Target exclusive | Summer 2026) channels vintage Kenner-era styling with six 3.75-inch figures — Garindan, R4-M9, Captain Antilles, Princess Leia (Yavin), Wedge Antilles, and CZ-3 — each featuring five points of articulation, classic blister-card packaging, and a combined seven accessories, evoking the nostalgic look and feel of late ’70s and early ’80s Star Wars toys.

Coming June 1st, the Inquisitors from Star Wars: Maul – Shadow Lord join the retro-inspired ranks of The Vintage Collection with the STAR WARS The Vintage Collection Eleventh Brother (SKU G26225X00, $19.99) and STAR WARS The Vintage Collection Marrok (SKU G26165X00, $19.99). Each 3.75-inch-scale figure features series-inspired deco, detailed sculpting, and a soft goods cape, along with poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic display. The Eleventh Brother comes equipped with a red double-bladed Lightsaber™ and unlit hilt, while the fully armored Marrok wields his signature circular-hilt double-bladed Lightsaber™. Both figures arrive on classic Kenner-branded cardbacks with unique VC numbers, blending modern collector-grade detailing with the nostalgic look and feel of the original late ‘70s and ‘80s Star Wars toy line.

The STAR WARS: The Vintage Collection The Mandalorian & Grogu ($27.99) brings the duo from The Mandalorian & Grogu into the classic 3.75-inch scale, complete with collector-grade deco and Kenner-inspired packaging. The Mandalorian features poseable head, arms, and legs, plus an interchangeable right hand for alternate weapon grips, and comes loaded with accessories including a jetpack, blaster rifle, blaster pistol, vibroknife, and sword. Grogu can attach directly to Mando’s jetpack for high-flying adventures straight off the big screen. Joining the lineup is the STAR WARS: The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant AT-AT Driver ($19.99), also inspired by the film, featuring a blaster accessory and retro-style cardback with a unique VC number. Both figures blend modern articulation and detail with the nostalgic look and feel of the original late ‘70s and ‘80s Star Wars toy line.

Building out Imperial ranks in classic Kenner style, the STAR WARS: The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant Stormtrooper 4-Pack ($67.99) arrives Spring 2026. Inspired by the stormtroopers seen in The Mandalorian & Grogu, this 3.75-inch-scale multipack includes four Imperial Remnant troopers, each equipped with a blaster rifle, plus two additional heavy blaster rifles to diversify your display. Featuring premium sculpting and collector-grade deco, the set calls back to the original late ‘70s and ‘80s packaging aesthetic, making it an ideal army-builder for fans looking to recreate cinematic battles — or expand their Empire shelf with screen-inspired precision.

Expanding the Imperial Remnant’s ground forces, the STAR WARS: The Vintage Collection Imperial Remnant AT-RT ($67.99) stomps into Spring 2026. Inspired by its appearance in The Mandalorian & Grogu, this 3.75-inch-scale vehicle and figure set features movie-inspired snowy deco, a center seat sized for the included snowtrooper, attachable blast effects, and working leg pistons with articulated joints for dynamic posing. The AT-RT can also fold down into a loading or storage position, while the figure includes multiple points of articulation and a blaster pistol accessory. Packaged on a classic-style blister card with a unique VC number, this release blends modern engineering with the vintage Kenner aesthetic collectors know and love.

Reinforcements continue to roll out for The Vintage Collection with a mix of Original Trilogy icons and Disney+ standouts. The Star Wars The Vintage Collection General Veers (AT-AT Commander) ($19.99) brings the Battle of Hoth strategist from Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back to 3.75-inch scale with movie-inspired deco, helmet, and blaster; alongside him, the Imperial Snowtrooper Commander ($19.99) adds both rifle and pistol accessories for recreating Echo Base’s fall. From the Mos Eisley cantina comes the Greedo ($19.99), inspired by Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope and complete with blaster for that infamous showdown. On the Disney+ front, the rebuilt marshal droid appears as the IG-11 (Nevarro Marshal) ($19.99, Spring 2026), based on The Mandalorian & Grogu and packaged on a Kenner-style card with unique VC number, while High Republic menace enters the line with The Stranger (Qimir) ($19.99), inspired by The Acolyte and featuring interchangeable helmet, dual red Lightsabers™, and a soft goods cape. Each release blends modern articulation with classic Kenner-inspired packaging, making them easy additions to any 3.75-inch display.

Closing out the Star Wars section with a strong mix of prequel icons, the Star Wars The Vintage Collection Poggle the Lesser ($19.99) brings the Geonosian leader from Star Wars: Episode II – Attack of the Clones to 3.75-inch scale with staff accessory and film-inspired deco, while the Shaak Ti ($19.99) features a soft goods robe and blue-bladed Lightsaber™ for recreating her role in the Clone Wars-era conflict. Also inspired by Episode II, the Padmé Amidala ($19.99) includes removable cape and dual blasters, packaged on a Kenner-style cardback with unique VC numbering. From the Original Trilogy comes the dramatic Darth Vader (Emperor’s Wrath) ($19.99), inspired by Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi and complete with removable Force lightning FX, soft goods cape, and interchangeable forearm—capturing his redemptive final act in collectible form.

Bonus - NFL x Transformers

If you love watching NFL games on ESPN, Hasbro recently launched a collection of football helmets that are secretly Transformers! Available in Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys, Kansas City Chiefs, and Pittsburgh Steelers. $24.99, each sold separately

Stay tuned for more of our Toy Fair coverage.

