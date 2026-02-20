Hela and Knull’s Cosmic Collision Unleashes Hel on Earth in Queen in Black

Queen in Black, a new Marvel Comics event by Al Ewing and Iban Coello, kicks off in July.

Marvel Comics has announced a five-issue event series, Queen in Black, set to dominate the summer as two of the galaxy's most terrifying deities go to war with Earth as the battlefield.

What’s Happening:

The cosmic conflict erupts this July in Queen in Black, written by Al Ewing (Venom) and illustrated by Iban Coello (Fantastic Four).

The series spins out of Ewing’s Venom and the Knull limited series, where the Asgardian goddess of death, Hela, seized Knull’s throne to become the new Queen in Black.

Forced from his throne, Knull, the God of the Void, has claimed a mysterious new power to challenge Hela’s reign.

Their war between light and dark brings a legion of the galaxy’s deadliest symbiotes to Earth, leaving Spider-Man, Venom, Mary Jane, Eddie Brock, and Dylan Brock to lead the defense.

To celebrate the launch, Queen in Black #1 will be available in special sealed "Blind Bags." Unlike previous releases, these will contain only exclusive variant covers not found through regular ordering.

Fans can hunt for super rare hand-drawn, one-of-a-kind sketch covers by surprise contributors inside the blind bags.

The Evolution of the Queen in Black

The mantle of the "King in Black" was originally held by Knull, an ancient deity who existed before the universe itself and created the symbiote race (the Klyntar).

After his defeat in the 2020 King in Black event, Eddie Brock ascended to the throne, but recent developments have seen the Asgardian Goddess of Death, Hela, capitalize on the power vacuum.

By seizing the Onyx Throne, Hela merged Asgardian death magic with the primordial darkness of the hive mind, creating a "Hel on Earth" scenario that threatens both the living and the dead.

According to writer Al Ewing, this event serves as a leveling up for Hela, pitting her classic '60s villainy against the modern cosmic horror of Knull.

More Marvel News: