I Want Every Last Bite: Marvel's Current Collaboration with OREO Concludes with New Doctor Doom-Themed Cookies
This cookies really are the Stuf of Legends... and Doom!
OREO's collaboration with Marvel is expanding with the fourth and final pack – Marvel OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies!
What's Happening:
- Last month, OREO launched a new line of Marvel-inspired cookies featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.
- The collaboration is concluding with the final pack, which introduces a Masked Decadence flavor with chocolate graham and toasted marshmallow-flavored creme and features an embossment of Doctor Doom’s infamous mask.
- The MARVEL OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies have a black creme that turns your tongue green, making use of OREO's innovative color-changing technology.
- Fans will be able to combine the front of all four special-edition Marvel OREO Stuf of Legends and Stuf of Doom packs to create a continuous poster of the Marvel and OREO brand collective universe.
- Featured on the packs are Marvel Comic-style depictions of Doctor Doom, illustrated by renowned Marvel Comics artist Todd Nauck.
- The collaboration is also expanding to the real world, with a special pop-up at Brooklyn's Dumbo Archway and Plaza on Saturday, February 21 at 10:00 a.m. ET.
- In addition to getting a first taste Marvel OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies, the first 50 people will also receive a cookie pack signed by artist Todd Nauck.
- Marvel OREO Stuf of Doom Cookies will be available for presale starting on February 23, before being rolled out to retailers nationwide starting on March 2, for a limited time.
- Fans can sign up for early OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab.
