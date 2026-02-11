"Spider-Noir" Steps Out of the Shadows as Trailer Countdown Begins

Marvel releases striking new posters and confirms the teaser trailer arrives tomorrow for Nicolas Cage’s Spider-Noir.

In a city of secrets, one Spider is lurking in the dark. Spider-Noir debuts tomorrow.

What’s Happening:

Marvel Entertainment has officially kicked off the countdown, confirming that the first trailer for Spider-Noir arrives tomorrow, and to set the mood, two striking new posters have just been revealed as well.

The newly released posters arrive in both color and black-and-white, instantly sparking debate across social media. While many fans are gravitating toward the moody color version, Marvel has confirmed that Spider-Noir will be available to stream in both formats, giving viewers the option to experience the series in a way that best matches its hard-boiled, 1930s sensibility.

Visually, the series already appears more faithful to the Spider-Noir comics than initially expected, leaning heavily into smoky alleys, stark lighting, and classic noir themes.

One of the biggest departures fans have noticed is the decision to rename the show’s Peter Parker variant as Ben Reilly, portrayed by Nicolas Cage. While changes like this come with the territory of adaptation, the core premise remains intact: Spider-Noir follows an aging, down-on-his-luck private investigator in 1930s New York who is forced to confront his past life as the city’s only masked hero.

Joining Cage is an impressive ensemble, including Lamorne Morris, Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Li Jun Li, and Jack Huston, with a deep bench of supporting players that reads like a noir all-star roster. From prestige TV veterans to breakout film actors, the cast signals a series aiming for character-driven grit as much as superhero spectacle.

Spider-Noir is set to premiere later this year on MGM+ in the U.S., with a global release on Prime Video.

