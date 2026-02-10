New Images Give a First Look at the Characters of Prime Videos' "Spider-Noir" Series Starring Nicholas Cage
Set to be presented in both black-and-white and color, the series will premiere sometime this spring.
Prime Video has shared some first-look images from their upcoming live-action series from the Spider-Verse, Spider-Noir.
What's Happening:
- Deadline has shared several first-look images from the upcoming series Spider-Noir, which will see Nicholas Cage as the titular character, Ben Reilly (aka The Spider).
- Based on the Marvel Comics character, Spider-Noir tells the story of an aging and down on his luck private investigator (Cage) in 1930s New York, who is forced to grapple with his past life as the city’s one and only superhero.
- The live-action series will see Cage reprise his voice role as the character from the 2018 hit animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.
- The preview images also showcase some of the show's other cast of characters, including Lamorne Morris as Robbie Robertson, a dedicated journalist trying to make it in 1930s New York with the odds stacked against him. He is willing to do whatever is necessary for his career as well as his best friend, Ben.
- Li Jun Li stars as Cat Hardy, who herself is the star attraction at the premiere nightclub in New York. It may seem like she is always looking out for herself, but the truth is more complex than meets the eye.
- Karen Rodriguez plays Janet Smart, Ben Reilly's scrappy and loyal secretary. She wants to help her boss and his small business become successful, and she has zero problem speaking truth to power.
- Other cast members include Brendan Gleeson, Abraham Popoola, Amy Aquino, Andrew Robinson, Kai Caster, Jack Huston, Lukas Haas, Cameron Britton, Cary Christopher, Michael Kostroff, Scott MacArthur, Joe Massingill, Whitney Rice, Amanda Schull, and Andrew Caldwell.
- Images also showcase a unique feature of Spider-Noir – that it will be presented in both "Authentic Black & White" and "True-Hue Full Color."
- Harry Bradbeer (Fleabag, Killing Eve) will direct the series and also serve as executive producer on the first two episodes.
- Other executive producers include co-showrunners Oren Uziel (The Lost City) and Steve Lightfoot (Marvel’s The Punisher), as well as the creative team behind Into the Spider-Verse – Phil Lord, Christopher Miller and Amy Pascal.
- Spider-Noir will debut domestically on MGM+’s linear channel this spring, then globally on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories.
