"Secret Wars" Wave, Onslaught Headline New Lineup of Marvel Legends Figures Coming Soon from Hasbro

A "Daredevil: Born Again" 2-pack and new Thor figure were also among the reveals

The Marvel Legends team at Hasbro Pulse hosted a live fanstream today to show off some exciting new Marvel figures coming soon. A new wave of "Secret Wars" figures and some popular villains were among the new reveals.

The first figures the team showed off were a wave of figures based on the beloved comic series, "Secret Wars." The new wave features Falcon, Constrictor, Absorbing Man, Magik, Spider-Man and Daredevil. All of the figures feature the characters in their classic '80s looks and come with lenticular shields featuring multiple images of the character.

The Spider-Man figure in this wave is unique in that it depicts the exact moment in which the character had his first interaction with the symbiote that would eventually come to be known as Venom. While the symbiote has obviously been seen in various figures in the past, this transitional moment in Spider-Man history has not been done before.

This "Secret Wars" wave of figures will be available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse beginning February 11th at 1 PM ET.

Next, the team jumped from comic to MCU as they revealed a villainous new two-pack based on Marvel's Daredevil: Born Again.

Fans can soon pick up both Bullseye and Muse, two of the villains featured in the recent Marvel series on Disney+. The team made sure to let fans know these two figures come with plenty of "red paint" accessories.

This new two-pack of figures will be a Hasbro Pulse exclusive and will be available for pre-order on March 4.

Next up was a brand new two-pack of Avengers featuring a look from the '90s story arc "Avengers: The Crossing." The new pack features Black Widow and Quicksilver in their unique costumes.

This new two-pack of figures will be available for pre-order on Hasbro Pulse on March 18.

Jumping over to the X-Men, the team let fans know that the previously-announced Emma Frost figure will be available for pre-order on March 3rd and is a Target exclusive.

That wasn't all of the X-Men news however as a massive new Onslaught figure was also revealed.

The team mentioned that this is the first time the character will be available for purchase on his own, as the existing version was a build-a-figure that needed to be assembled by purchasing several other figures.

This new Onslaught figure will be a Target exclusive and a pre-order date was not announced at this time.

Another X-Men announcement was a brand new Archangel figure featuring the character's look from the animated series.

This new Archangel figure will be available on Hasbro Pulse and pre-order begins on March 25.

And finally, the team revealed a brand new Thor figure for the Maximum Series.

The Maximum Series figures feature premium sculpts and details and this Thor figure showcases that. One of the most exciting details of this new figure is a fabric wire cape, which allows for some enhanced pose-ability and some great action shots for Thor.

This Thor figure also comes with a myriad of accessories, including two alternate heads, an alternate Mjolnir, lightning effects and more. The most exciting aspect though is that this is technically a two-pack as the figure also comes with Marvel Legends' first ever Throg figure.

This new Thor Maximum Series figure will be available for pre-order on February 25 on Hasbro Pulse.

You can check out the full replay of the stream below: