New Marvel OREO "Stuf of Legends" Collection Launches with Interactive Storyline and Rare Collectible Packs
Marvel villains are plotting to stop the release of the final cookie pack, and OREO needs fans to help save the day.
Oreo and Marvel have teamed up for a massive new cookie collaboration that turns snack time into an interactive superhero saga!
What’s Happening:
- OREO is launching a new line of Marvel-inspired cookies featuring the Avengers, Spider-Man, X-Men, and Fantastic Four.
- The collection features a record-breaking 32 unique cookie embossments, including iconic characters like Iron Man, Wolverine, and Captain America.
- While three packs are hitting shelves on February 2, a fourth "elusive" pack has been intercepted by Marvel villains.
- Starting February 2, fans can scan QR codes on packs or visit MarvelOreoStufofLegends.com to vote on delivery truck routes, "scan" for dangers, and help the fourth pack reach retailers.
- By participating, fans enter a sweepstakes to win prizes like a $1,400 check, a $500 Disney gift card, or a "Marvel OREO Command Center."
- The cookies feature a special creme that changes from gray to blue!
- Special-edition packs are available for presale starting January 26 at OREO.com/UnwrapTheCollab .
Assemble for Snack Time
- Beyond the interactive game, the cookies themselves are designed to be a collector's item.
- The packaging features custom illustrations by renowned comic artist Todd Nauck.
- The storyline suggests that a "mischievous force" (hint: villains) is trying to derail the delivery. Fans must "thwart the evil force" to unlock the final pack design for the public.
What They're Saying:
- Matt Foley, Vice President, OREO: "OREO cookies and Marvel's epic Super Heroes share something powerful: the ability to spark joy, inspire connection, and create moments that resonate with fans. This collaboration takes the iconicity of both brands and channels it into an experience where fans are not just spectators, but participants encouraged to immerse themselves in Super Hero-inspired play through the lens of OREO cookies. By fusing our playful DNA with Marvel's legendary universe, we're building an unforgettable experience that secures the OREO brand as a cultural icon."
- Liz Shortreed, SVP, Americas and Global Softlines, Disney Consumer Products: "Marvel fans expect epic in every moment, not just in the stories we tell, but in how they experience the brand every day. Teaming up with the OREO brand allows us to extend Marvel's storytelling into everyday activities, transforming snack time into a fun fan moment with iconic characters and interactive digital experiences."
About Todd Nauck
- If the dynamic art style on the new OREO packs looks familiar to long-time comic readers, there is a good reason.
- Todd Nauck is a beloved American comic book artist, best known for his energetic and expressive work on titles like Young Justice (DC) and Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man (Marvel).
- Nauck famously illustrated the historic Amazing Spider-Man #583, which featured Spider-Man teaming up with President Barack Obama, one of the best-selling comics of the 2000s.
- Comic art fans might also recognize Nauck from his appearance on the Syfy reality show Stan Lee's Who Wants to Be a Superhero?, where he drew the contestants' superhero personas.
- He is also the creator of the creator-owned series WildGuard, which satirizes the idea of superhero celebrity and reality TV.
- Known for his clean lines and animated aesthetic, Nauck's style bridges the gap between classic superhero dynamism and modern animation.
