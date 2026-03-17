"Spider-Man: Brand New Day" Trailer to Drop in Web-Shared Puzzle Pieces

The trailer will drop in pieces before its complete debut tomorrow.

The first trailer for Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set to arrive tomorrow in a unique fashion.

What's Happening:

  • Tom Holland, Spider-Man himself, revealed a unique release strategy via social media today for the trailer for his fourth Spider-Man film, Brand New Day.
  • Some of the masked swinger's biggest fans will be releasing pieces of the trailer leading up to its full debut.
  • In fact, some of those pieces are already online – as clipped together here by @CoveredGeekly.

  • Holland also revealed that he will be in New York City tomorrow to unveil the trailer.

  • The story for the film picks up from No Way Home, with the world forgetting that Peter Parker was Spider-Man — including Zendaya’s MJ.
  • The script will once again be provided by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers, with Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and former Sony head Amy Pascal producing.
  • Stranger Things star Sadie Sink has joined the cast of the film in an unconfirmed role, which is heavily rumored to be either Jean Grey or Mary Jane Watson.
  • Mark Ruffalo will be back as Bruce Banner, AKA The Incredible Hulk, serving as this film’s mentor type to Peter Parker.
  • Also joining the cast is Jon Bernthal, who will be bringing his iconic performance as the Punisher to the big screen.
  • A video released last summer gave us our first look at Holland on the set of the film.
  • Spider-Man: Brand New Day is set for release in theaters on July 31, 2026.

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