Season 2 Prelude: Marvel Comics Set to Release New "X-Men '97" Comics This Summer

Get a head start on Season 2 with this new 5-issue saga.

Marvel Comics is gearing up to release a new limited series ahead of the Disney+ release of X-Men 97 Season 2.

What’s Happening:

Ahead of animated series X‑Men ’97’s return this summer on Disney+, Marvel Comics will release a five-issue prelude comic series titled X‑Men ’97: Season Two to bridge the story into the new season.

The comic reunites writer Steve Foxe and artist Salva Espin, who also worked on the Season One prelude.

The series continues directly from the end of Season One and sets up the storyline for Season Two.

It explores major plot threads, introduces new characters and teams, and prepares viewers for a time-spanning saga.

After the “Extinction-day” events, the X-Men are scattered and lost in time.

The story follows the X-Men who remain behind in a world that fears and hunts mutants.

The comic focuses on whether they can survive and reveals clues about where or when the missing X-Men are.

Check out the issue's main cover by Todd Nauk below.

Also, check out Jhony Caballero’s variant cover below!

X-Men ‘97: Season Two #1 releases on June 3rd and is available for preorder now.

What They’re Saying:

Steve Foxe, Writer: “I feel exceptionally grateful that Salva Espin, Matt Milla, and I get to tell more stories fleshing out the world of X-Men ‘97! Everyone who watched Season One knows the team left us one heck of an era-spanning cliffhanger, and our prequel for Season Two doesn’t take any cheats or shortcuts around that wild status quo. We got to work closely with the series team to make sure this comic is a vital, additive experience for our mutants—what’s left of the X-Men, anyway…”

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