Tegan Quin Of Tegan And Sara Makes Marvel Comics Writing Debut In "Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1" Pride Special

Can you come a little closer? The musician will write a Wiccan and Speed story in Marvel’s Voices one-shot.

Musician and songwriter Tegan Quin is stepping into the world of superheroes this spring. Best known as one half of the Grammy-nominated indie pop duo Tegan and Sara, Quin will make her Marvel Comics writing debut in the upcoming Pride-themed one-shot Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1.

What’s Happening:

The special issue arrives on May 27 as part of Marvel’s annual Marvel’s Voices Pride celebration, bringing together an all-star lineup of LGBTQIA+ creators and characters for a story centered on love, family, and community, even in the face of a deadly robot uprising.

Quin’s contribution to the issue will focus on a team-up between Wiccan and Speed, twin superheroes who also happen to be the sons of Scarlet Witch and Vision.

For Quin, writing the pair felt particularly personal. “As a twin myself, I truly can’t think of two characters in the Marvel Universe I would have been more excited to write than Wiccan and Speed,” Quin shared. “Making my Marvel debut with this story isn’t just a thrill—it feels downright magical!”

In the story, the brothers face off against the villainous AI Ultron while confronting their own differences and the ways their lives have taken separate paths.

Quin noted that the dynamic reminded her of her own relationship with her sister and bandmate Sara Quin, explaining that while the twins remain deeply connected, their adult lives have begun to diverge in meaningful ways.

This year’s Pride special emphasizes family connections within the Marvel Universe. The story begins as Wiccan and his husband, Hulkling, gather friends and family for a celebration of their wedding anniversary.

The festivities quickly turn chaotic when Ultron arrives seeking to reclaim members of the Vision family, including Viv Vision, and launches an attack with an army of robotic forces.

As the heroes defend their loved ones, multiple stories explore the bonds between siblings, partners, parents, and chosen family.

Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 features a lineup of acclaimed and rising creators across the LGBTQIA+ community.

Highlights from this comic include: A framing story by writer Wyatt Kennedy and artist Stephen Byrne that continues the storyline from Wiccan: Witches’ Road Quin’s Wiccan and Speed story, illustrated by Marvel Stormbreaker artist Luciano Vecchio A Hulkling story by Zoe Tunnell and Rachael Stott, featuring his alternate-universe half-sister Phyla-Vell A Vision-focused story by Josh Trujillo and rising artist Bradley Clayton



The issue will also feature cover art by Russell Dauterman, with variant covers by Luciano Vecchio and Javier Garrón.

For Quin, stepping into the Marvel Universe is both a creative milestone and a chance to explore themes she knows well: identity, family, and the evolving nature of relationships.

She noted that much of Tegan and Sara’s public dynamic, playful arguments, banter, and emotional honesty, has always resonated with fans. That same energy helped inspire her writing approach for Wiccan and Speed.

“People love watching us tease, fight, and resolve conflict,” Quin said of her and Sara’s long-running partnership. “I definitely leaned into that dynamic on the page, hoping people might enjoy that with Wiccan and Speed.”

With a powerful lineup of creators and characters, Wiccan & Hulkling: Raid of Ultron #1 promises a heartfelt and action-packed celebration of Pride in the Marvel Universe when it arrives in comic shops later this spring.

More Marvel Comic News: