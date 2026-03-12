"The Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal" One-Shot Announced by Marvel Comics as a Prequel to "First Steps"

Did you love Marvel Studios' 2025 movie The Fantastic Four: First Steps, but want more details on the universe depicted in the film? Well, you're in luck, as Marvel Comics is continuing its strategy of filling in the backstory for Earth-828 and specifically the villains who have gone up against Marvel's First Family in that world. Just announced today is The Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal. Find out more details below.

A new comic book one-shot entitled The Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal has been announced by Marvel Comics for release on Wednesday, June 10 .

. The Fantastic Four: First Foes - Shalla-Bal will be written by Charles Soule (Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral - Body Count) with art by Mark Buckingham (Wonder Man). The cover, as pictured below in full, is illustrated by Phil Noto (Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge - Echoes of the Empire).

This comic will serve as a follow-up to The Fantastic Four: First Foes #1 (due out on March 25) and both are prequels to last year's Marvel Studios film The Fantastic Four: First Steps. In this issue, we will learn more backstory for the character of Shalla-Bal, AKA the Silver Surfer of Earth-828, including "the secrets of her transformation, her journey and the horrifying decisions that she had to make" as she became the herald of Galactus.

Mark Buckingham: "Already spoiled rotten to have had superstar writers Matt Fraction and Dan Slott collaborate with me on this Fantastic Four series, I was over the moon to discover I'd be joined by the incredible Charles Soule for this next installment! And over the moon, and far into deep space, is where we are going. To glimpse a dramatic and heart breaking tale from Shalla-Bal's past, beautifully written by Charles, that takes place prior to the events in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. It continues to be a delight and utter joy to draw this book, and to have a whole issue to indulge in my love for the Silver Surfer, especially after seeing Shalla-Bal so exquisitely brought to life in the film. I’ve loved bringing the magic of the early FF stories and Marvel Studios’ movie together and delving deeper into the universe of The Fantastic Four: First Steps."

