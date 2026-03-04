Muse and Bullseye Arrive Ready to Fight in Hasbro's New "Daredevil" Marvel Legends 2-Pack
Two of Daredevil's most fearsome foes can now be added to your collection.
Is your Daredevil action figure looking for a bad guy or two to throw down with? Then Hasbro has just the thing for you-- the popular toy company just revealed its new Marvel Legends Daredevil two-pack containing the villains Muse and Bullseye. More details below.
What's happening:
- Hasbro is releasing a new Marvel Legends 2-pack containing action figures of the villain characters Muse and Bullseye, most famously from the Daredevil corner of the Marvel universe. The two characters come complete with what looks like a full arsenal of pain-inducing weapons for their battles with "The Man Without Fear."
- While both of these characters have appeared in the live-action Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again series from Marvel Television, these toys depict them as they appear in comic book form.
- Pre-orders for the Marvel's Bullseye and Marvel's Muse Marvel Legends 2-pack will begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time today, March 4, for Hasbro Pulse Premium members, and at 2:00 PM for everyone via the official Hasbro Pulse website.
More Hasbro News:
- Check out Alex's photos of Hasbro's booth displays at Toy Fair 2026 in New York City.
- Laughing Place had the opportunity to exclusively reveal a few of Hasbro's The Mandalorian and Grogu toys.
- Speaking of which, we also have a rundown of The Mandalorian and Grogu action figures revealed by Hasbro at Toy Fair.