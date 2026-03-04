Muse and Bullseye Arrive Ready to Fight in Hasbro's New "Daredevil" Marvel Legends 2-Pack

Two of Daredevil's most fearsome foes can now be added to your collection.
Is your Daredevil action figure looking for a bad guy or two to throw down with? Then Hasbro has just the thing for you-- the popular toy company just revealed its new Marvel Legends Daredevil two-pack containing the villains Muse and Bullseye. More details below.

What's happening:

  • Hasbro is releasing a new Marvel Legends 2-pack containing action figures of the villain characters Muse and Bullseye, most famously from the Daredevil corner of the Marvel universe. The two characters come complete with what looks like a full arsenal of pain-inducing weapons for their battles with "The Man Without Fear."
  • While both of these characters have appeared in the live-action Daredevil and Daredevil: Born Again series from Marvel Television, these toys depict them as they appear in comic book form.
  • Pre-orders for the Marvel's Bullseye and Marvel's Muse Marvel Legends 2-pack will begin at 1:00 PM Eastern Time today, March 4, for Hasbro Pulse Premium members, and at 2:00 PM for everyone via the official Hasbro Pulse website.

Mike Celestino
Mike serves as Laughing Place's lead Southern California reporter, Editorial Director for Star Wars content, and host of the weekly "Who's the Bossk?" Star Wars podcast. He's been fascinated by Disney theme parks and storytelling in general all his life and resides in Burbank, California with his beloved wife and cats.
