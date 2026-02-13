Exclusive Reveal: Hasbro Unveils Three New "The Mandalorian and Grogu" Toys Ahead of the Upcoming Film

Whether you want to pretend to be a bounty hunter or simply collect cute Grogu toys, there's something for kids of all ages.

As of this week we are just a little over three months away from the latest live-action theatrical Star Wars movie, Jon Favreau's The Mandalorian and Grogu, which will be released on Friday, May 22. So it's about time we start getting details on more of the merchandise being released in conjunction with the film. Today Laughing Place was given the exciting opportunity to exclusively reveal three new toys from Hasbro, all of which will be available this spring just in time for The Mandalorian and Grogu. More details below.

First up is the Nerf Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Rocket Gauntlet ($19.99), which will give kids ages 5 and up the chance to imagine becoming a galactic bounty hunter via adjustable straps, six Nerf Elite darts, and button-activated firing action. This role-play gauntlet also features storage space for two additional darts for quick reloading during play.

Secondly we've got Hasbro's Star Wars The Mandalorian and Grogu Mask & Blaster Set ($24.99), which is recommended for kids ages 6 and up. This role-play set includes a child-sized face mask version of Din Djarin's iconic helmet with an open visor, and a blue-and-orange blaster that utilizes NERF's GlowStrike technology with light effects, charging the darts to make them glow when fired. The blaster holds two darts and features a priming slide and a trigger that will fire one dart at a time. Four total Nerf GlowStrike foam darts are included, and the blaster requires one AA battery, which is not. Hasbro recommends this set for both indoor and outdoor play.

Lastly, for slightly younger kids ages 4 and up, there's the Star Wars Grogu Snack Attack ($4.99 each). This is a Target-exclusive mystery figure collection, with each box containing one of 13 possible Grogu toys, with an equal 1/13 chance of getting any of them-- but two of those are special "donut figures" that Hasbro says will make your collection truly stand out.

Look for all of these The Mandalorian and Grogu toys to hit store shelves this spring!

