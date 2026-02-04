Galen Marek's fallen to the Dark Side but will he fall onto your toy shelf?

A coveted Star Wars The Black Series figure is on sale now in the form of Lord Starkiller.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support Laughing Place by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What's Happening:

The Star Wars The Black Series Lord Starkiller figure is now available for pre-order.

This is the version of Darth Vader's protege, Galen Marek -- AKA Starkiller -- who has fully embraced the Dark Side and became a Sith, as introduced in the non-canon 2008 video game, Star Wars: The Force Unleashed; a game which has retained an impressive fandom of its own within Star Wars to this day.

Though there have been figures of Galen Marek before, this is the first full Sith Warrior/Lord Starkiller version sold on its own, helmet included. He definitely is a striking figure - and speaking of that helmet, he's notably shiny for a Black Series release!

The figure retailers for $42.99 and includes six different lightsabers and one set of alternate hands.

Lord Starkiller is currently available for pre-order at Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers like our friends at Entertainment Earth.