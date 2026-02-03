The Mandalorian & Grogu Make a Stunning Snowy Debut at the Sapporo Snow Festival

Against a backdrop of falling snow and glowing lights, Star Wars has made an unforgettable winter entrance in Japan. At the world-famous Sapporo Snow Festival, a breathtaking snow sculpture of The Mandalorian & Grogu has officially been unveiled, blending galactic storytelling with one of Hokkaido’s most beloved seasonal traditions.

What’s Happening:

The unveiling ceremony brought together longtime Star Wars devotees Nakajima Yuto-san and Noguchi Soichi-san, who joined a Snowtrooper onstage to celebrate the reveal. Their presence underscored just how deeply Star Wars continues to resonate across generations and cultures.

Nakajima-san shared his excitement about the franchise’s momentum, noting that it has been seven years since Star Wars last returned to theaters. He expressed hope that visitors would embrace the special appeal of The Mandalorian & Grogu, especially those just beginning their Star Wars journe, calling it an experience that can only be felt here at the Sapporo Snow Festival.

Noguchi-san echoed the sentiment, emphasizing the power of seeing Star Wars on the big screen and the conversations it inspires between generations. Looking ahead, he described 2026 as “Star Wars Year,” teasing a wave of events leading up to the next theatrical release and expressing excitement for both longtime fans and newcomers experiencing the saga for the first time.

The Sapporo Snow Festival officially kicks off on February 4 and runs through February 11, giving fans a limited window to experience the Mandalorian & Grogu snow sculpture in person. Location: Odori Site 10-chome, UHB Family Land Dates: February 4-February 11

The sculpture stands as a striking symbol of how Star Wars continues to evolve, finding new ways to surprise audiences while honoring its legacy.

Adding to the excitement, festival-exclusive Star Wars merchandise is now available, featuring bold designs inspired by Darth Vader and The Mandalorian. These items are only available in Hokkaido, making them especially coveted by collectors

