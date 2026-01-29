Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Walt Disney World Confirmed to Remain In Sequel Trilogy Era

Guests who want to see Darth Vader on Batuu will have to travel to Anaheim.

One of the biggest questions coming out of the recently announced changes destined for Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland is what will become of the Walt Disney World version? Well, today we got a definitive answer straight from the horse's mouth. More details below.

What's happening:

Two weeks ago we learned that Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge would be expanding its timeline to include Original Trilogy characters like Darth Vader, Han Solo, and Princess Leia beginning on April 29. But Walt Disney World's Galaxy's Edge was conspicuously absent from the announcement.

Today, in an official statement, Disney Parks confirmed that the version of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney's Hollywood Studios will remain set entirely within the Star Wars sequel trilogy era-- the period of the Star Wars timeline featuring the Resistance, the First Order, Rey, and Kylo Ren.



What they're saying:

The Walt Disney Company: "While the updated timeline will debut only at Disneyland Resort, Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge at Walt Disney World Resort will continue to celebrate the sequel era throughout the land — giving fans distinct ways to experience the saga on each coast."

Walt Disney Imagineer Asa Kalama: "Our guests now have two different experiences on either coast where they can explore the full breadth of the canon."

More Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge News:

For the first time since Batuu opened to guests in 2019, the Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities gift shop will be displaying screen-used props from Lucasfilm's live-action Star Wars Disney+ series.

A new seating are has appeared at Walt Disney World's version of Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge.

Marvel Comics will be publishing a new miniseries explaining why and how the Empire and the Rebel Alliance will be arriving on the west coast version of Batuu.