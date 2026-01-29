Screen-Used Star Wars Props Coming to Displays in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge
Dok-Ondar will soon be displaying new items in his shop.
As this spring approaches, additional details are starting to come out about the changes headed to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed area. Today, Disney let it spill that some actual screen-used props from Lucasfilm's Star Wars streaming series will be on display in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities. More details below.
What's happening:
- The Walt Disney Company has shared more details about the changes coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland this spring, which will officially debut on Wednesday, April 29.
- Specifically, inside the Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquties gift shop, the displays will be altered to include screen-used props from recent live-action Disney+ Star Wars streaming series, "further grounding the land in the on-screen saga."
- Previously, all of the props on display in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge were created for the land using molds of the originals, and had not been used in actual Lucasfilm productions. I personally confirmed this with Lucasfilm archivist Madlyn Moskowitz during an event at the Walt Disney Family Museum in the summer of 2021.
What they're saying:
- Walt Disney Imagineer Asa Kalama: "The props literally came off the screen."
More Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge News:
- A "Double Rider" option has debuted alongside the Single Rider queue for Millennium Falcon: Smugglers Run at Disneyland.
- Oga's Cantina is currently closed for refurbishment as Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge prepares for its major changes.
- There are also construction walls up around Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance during this period of refresh on Batuu.
