Screen-Used Star Wars Props Coming to Displays in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities at Disneyland's Galaxy's Edge

As this spring approaches, additional details are starting to come out about the changes headed to Disneyland's Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge themed area. Today, Disney let it spill that some actual screen-used props from Lucasfilm's Star Wars streaming series will be on display in Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities. More details below.

What's happening:

The Walt Disney Company has shared more details about the changes coming to Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disneyland this spring, which will officially debut on Wednesday, April 29.

Specifically, inside the Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquties gift shop, the displays will be altered to include screen-used props from recent live-action Disney+ Star Wars streaming series, "further grounding the land in the on-screen saga."

Previously, all of the props on display in Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge were created for the land using molds of the originals, and had not been used in actual Lucasfilm productions. I personally confirmed this with Lucasfilm archivist Madlyn Moskowitz during an event at the Walt Disney Family Museum in the summer of 2021.

What they're saying:

Walt Disney Imagineer Asa Kalama: "The props literally came off the screen."

