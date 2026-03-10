"Avatar: Fire and Ash," "The Fantastic Four: First Steps," and Star Wars Win Big at 2026 Saturn Awards

This past Sunday in Los Angeles, the Academy of Science Fiction, Fantasy and Horror Films presented its 53rd annual Saturn Awards honoring the best from those genres of filmmaking from the year 2025. And Disney-owned properties from Lucasfilm, Marvel Studios, 20th Century Studios, and even Walt Disney Animation Studios were among the big winners. Check out the full list of Disney's trophies from the ceremony below.

The Walt Disney Company had a number of winners at the 53rd Saturn Awards, which honor the best in science fiction, fantasy, and horror.

20th Century Studios' Avatar: Fire and Ash won for Best Science Fiction Film , Best Younger Performer in a Film (Jack Champion as Spider), Best Film Direction (James Cameron), Best Film Screenwriting (James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver), and Best Visual/Special Effects (Joe Letteri, Richard Baneham, Daniel Barrett, and Eric Saindon).

(Ravi Cabot-Conyers as Wim). During the ceremony, Lucasfilm founder and Star Wars creator George Lucas also received the Dr. Donald A. Reed Founder’s Award, which was presented by Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill.

