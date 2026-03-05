Disney at the Academy Awards Display Pops Up in Disney's Hollywood Studios at Walt Disney World

I've got the Oscar Fever, hope you got it too!

We're about a week and a half away from Christmas for Tinseltown-- the Academy Awards! The 98th Annual Oscars telecast will take place on Sunday, March 15, and in celebration Walt Disney World has installed a new Disney at the Academy Awards display at Disney's Hollywood Studios.

What's happening:

Guests visiting Walt Disney Presents at Disney's Hollywood Studios right now are getting a special treat-- a new display celebrating Disney at the Academy Awards.

The most prominent items in the display are two Academy Award-winning costumes: one worn by actress Kate Winslet as Rose in 20th Century Fox's (now the Disney-owned 20th Century Studios) Titanic from 1997, and one worn by Emma Stone as Cruella De Vil in 2021's Cruella.

Also in the display are two maquettes: one of the Evil Queen from Walt Disney Animation Studios' Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937) and one of Joe Gardner and Dorothea Williams from Pixar's Soul (2020).

From Bedknobs and Broomsticks (1971), there's the titular enchanted bedknob and the Isle of Naboombu book.

And lastly, you can get an up-close look at a real Oscar statuette. This is the one won by the special effects team at Disney for 20,000 Leagues Under the Sea (1954).

Be sure to visit Disney's Hollywood Studios this week to check out the display yourself, and watch the 98th Annual Academy Awards LIVE on Sunday, March 15 via ABC and Hulu.

