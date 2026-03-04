Cinemagic Fun: Disney's Grand California Offering Special Oscars-Theme Activities

Catch the Oscars on ABC and Hulu on March 15th.

As the Oscars approach, guests at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can jump into some cinematic fun.

What’s Happening:

Part of the fun of staying at a Disney resort are the incredible activities offered beyond the theme parks.

Just ahead of this year’s Oscars, which air on ABC and Hulu on March 15th, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can enjoy some special activities.

Guests staying at the Grand Californian, Disneyland’s premiere hotel, can jump into special movie nights and performances leading up to the award ceremony.

Movie Nights take place at 7PM in Trillium on the following nights: Tarzan: March 3rd (in Sorrell) and 10th The Lion King: March 5th and 12th



From now through March 15th, guests can enjoy Piano performances at 3PM and 5PM in the Great Hall.

On weekends, the music offerings also include special Jazz Performances!

You can catch them Fridays and Saturdays at 6PM, 7PM, 8PM, and 9PM also in the Great Hall.

