Cinemagic Fun: Disney's Grand California Offering Special Oscars-Theme Activities
Catch the Oscars on ABC and Hulu on March 15th.
As the Oscars approach, guests at Disney’s Grand Californian Hotel & Spa can jump into some cinematic fun.
What’s Happening:
- Part of the fun of staying at a Disney resort are the incredible activities offered beyond the theme parks.
- Just ahead of this year’s Oscars, which air on ABC and Hulu on March 15th, guests visiting the Disneyland Resort can enjoy some special activities.
- Guests staying at the Grand Californian, Disneyland’s premiere hotel, can jump into special movie nights and performances leading up to the award ceremony.
- Movie Nights take place at 7PM in Trillium on the following nights:
- Tarzan: March 3rd (in Sorrell) and 10th
- The Lion King: March 5th and 12th
- From now through March 15th, guests can enjoy Piano performances at 3PM and 5PM in the Great Hall.
- On weekends, the music offerings also include special Jazz Performances!
- You can catch them Fridays and Saturdays at 6PM, 7PM, 8PM, and 9PM also in the Great Hall.
