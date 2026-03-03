Minnie Mouse Floral Display Returns to Disneyland's Entrance for Women's History Month

Continuing a relatively new tradition that dates back several years now to 2022, the original Disneyland theme park in Anaheim, California has temporarily replaced the Mickey Mouse floral display at its entrance with one depicting Minnie Mouse for the month of March, AKA Women's History Month.

What's happening:

Throughout the month of March, Disneyland guests will be greeted by a Minnie Mouse floral display instead of her beloved Mickey Mouse, in celebration of Women's History Month.

This new tradition began in March of 2022 at The Happiest Place On Earth.

The official Disney Parks social media feeds declared "A moment for Minnie" today as they revealed that the Minnie Mouse floral had once again been installed in Disneyland's main entrance plaza, just in front of the Main Street, U.S.A. railroad station.

