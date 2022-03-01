Disneyland Swaps Out Classic Mickey Mouse Floral Pattern for Minnie Mouse

A change has been made for what is believed to be the first time ever to the Mickey floral pattern outside of Disneyland Park. In this new change, Disneyland has swapped out the classic Mickey face that welcomes you into the park, to Minnie Mouse!

In what might be the first time ever, the Mickey floral outside Disneyland park changed to Minnie Mouse. This may potential be to kick off woman’s history month which starts today 3/1 #disneyland pic.twitter.com/7zoUGmC4JI — 🔥 FIVE FIRES 🔥 (@thecalibae) March 1, 2022

What’s Happening:

The new floral arrangement is believed to be made in honor of Women's History Month which lasts for the entire month of March.

Disney honors Women’s History Month in many different ways across all of it’s resorts around the world! Some ways of celebrating Women’s History Month include Minnie Mouse’s new pantsuit ripple latte art of your favorite Disney heroines Disney Springs

In the past, Disney has participated in “Celebrate HER Story at Disney Springs'', where they put the spotlight on talented female cast members, artists, and business leaders making a positive impact at Disney Springs. Disney Springs has celebrated Women’s History Month with special treats created by women, talented female-led entertainment, and other unique offerings.

