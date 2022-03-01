Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Exclusive Limited-Time Ripple Prints of Your Favorite Disney Heroines In Honor of International Women’s Month

In honor of celebrating HerStory throughout the month of March at Disney Springs, Joffrey’s Coffee is serving up exclusive limited-time ripple prints on select beverages at the location in The Landing!
To help celebrate International Women’s Month, Joffrey’s will be offering limited-time ripple prints on your favorite beverages featuring different Disney heroines.
— Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) March 1, 2022
