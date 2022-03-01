Joffrey’s Coffee Offering Exclusive Limited-Time Ripple Prints of Your Favorite Disney Heroines In Honor of International Women’s Month

In honor of celebrating HerStory throughout the month of March at Disney Springs, Joffrey’s Coffee is serving up exclusive limited-time ripple prints on select beverages at the location in The Landing!

In honor of celebrating HerStory throughout the month of March at Disney Springs®, we are serving up exclusive limited-time ripple prints on select beverages at our location within The Landing! pic.twitter.com/TUqv7qOg0H — Joffrey's Coffee (@JoffreysCoffee) March 1, 2022

