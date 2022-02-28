Thomas Kinkade Studio Celebrates Magic Kingdom with Limited Edition “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” Artwork

by | Feb 28, 2022 12:55 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues, more incredible collectibles arrive on shopDisney. The latest offering is a limited edition picture (framed or unframed) from the iconic Thomas Kinkade Studio showcasing the beautiful Cinderella Castle against a night sky.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

  • October 1, 2021 marked a special day for Walt Disney World as the resort celebrated its 50th anniversary. Throughout the year, Disney is continuing to commemorate this special milestone with unique merchandise, collectibles and memorabilia.
  • Today shopDisney added an enchanting Thomas Kinkade Studio picture to their fine art collection that captures the wonder and energy of Magic Kingdom at night.
  • “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” looks down Main Street U.S.A. guiding the eyes to a glowing castle with 50th Anniversary decor set against a sky bursting with brilliant fireworks. The bustle of activity on display includes guests shopping for balloons and  families and friends watching the nighttime spectacular in awe.
  • Whether fans are longtime collectors or just starting to acquire Disney artwork, the “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” picture is one they won’t want to pass up.
  • This picture is available in three formats to fit personal taste and individual budgets:
    • Framed Print on Paper
    • Framed Canvas
    • Wrapped Canvas (no frame)
  • “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” picture by Thomas Kinkade Studios is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual styles can be found below.

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Framed Limited Edition on Paper by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $499.00

  • Limited Edition of 1,971
  • Edition number hand-applied
  • Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity matched to the art piece
  • Premium heavy weight 100 lbs. paper
  • Premium museum quality mouldings
  • Shatter resistant plexiglass
  • Heavy craft paper finished back
  • Coated wire hanger
  • Paper / wood / plexiglass
  • Image: 12'' H x 18'' W
  • Framed: 16 1/2'' H x 22 1/2'' W x 3/4'' D

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $1,399.00

  • Limited Edition of 1,971
  • Edition number hand-applied to each canvas
  • Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity matched to the art piece
  • Presented in a museum-quality Burl Frame
  • Engraved brass nameplate included
  • Canvas / wood
  • Image: 18'' H x 27'' W
  • Framed: 29 1/2'' H x 38 1/2'' W x 2 1/4'' D

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $125.00

  • Premium canvas substrate
  • Hand stretched on wooden stretcher bars
  • Certificate of Authenticity included
  • Comes unframed in Thomas Kinkade Studios shipping box
  • Canvas / wood
  • 14'' H x 14'' W

More WDW 50 Collectibles:

  • We love the retro vibes of 1971 Walt Disney World, but we’re also fans of what’s new and coming soon. Your Disney display will look wonderful with framed pennants, collectible watches, and statues of the Fab 50 Figures on display throughout the parks.
  • And for something a little more fun, don’t forget about the WDW 50 Disney Parks Wishables! These micro plush cuties will brighten up any room in your home and help you commemorate this special year for Disney.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Walt Disney World travel planning

 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Taste of EPCOT Festival of the Arts
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Dollywood
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Death on the Nile
Turning Red
Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness
Bob's Burgers

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Eternals
Encanto
West Side Story

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Zzzax of Life Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed