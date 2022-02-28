Thomas Kinkade Studio Celebrates Magic Kingdom with Limited Edition “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” Artwork

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues, more incredible collectibles arrive on shopDisney. The latest offering is a limited edition picture (framed or unframed) from the iconic Thomas Kinkade Studio showcasing the beautiful Cinderella Castle against a night sky.
(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)
What’s Happening:
- October 1, 2021 marked a special day for Walt Disney World as the resort celebrated its 50th anniversary. Throughout the year, Disney is continuing to commemorate this special milestone with unique merchandise, collectibles and memorabilia.
- Today shopDisney added an enchanting Thomas Kinkade Studio picture to their fine art collection that captures the wonder and energy of Magic Kingdom at night.
- “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” looks down Main Street U.S.A. guiding the eyes to a glowing castle with 50th Anniversary decor set against a sky bursting with brilliant fireworks. The bustle of activity on display includes guests shopping for balloons and families and friends watching the nighttime spectacular in awe.
- Whether fans are longtime collectors or just starting to acquire Disney artwork, the “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” picture is one they won’t want to pass up.
- This picture is available in three formats to fit personal taste and individual budgets:
- Framed Print on Paper
- Framed Canvas
- Wrapped Canvas (no frame)
- “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” picture by Thomas Kinkade Studios is available now on shopDisney. Links to the individual styles can be found below.
''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Framed Limited Edition on Paper by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $499.00
- Limited Edition of 1,971
- Edition number hand-applied
- Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity matched to the art piece
- Premium heavy weight 100 lbs. paper
- Premium museum quality mouldings
- Shatter resistant plexiglass
- Heavy craft paper finished back
- Coated wire hanger
- Paper / wood / plexiglass
- Image: 12'' H x 18'' W
- Framed: 16 1/2'' H x 22 1/2'' W x 3/4'' D
''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $1,399.00
- Limited Edition of 1,971
- Edition number hand-applied to each canvas
- Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity matched to the art piece
- Presented in a museum-quality Burl Frame
- Engraved brass nameplate included
- Canvas / wood
- Image: 18'' H x 27'' W
- Framed: 29 1/2'' H x 38 1/2'' W x 2 1/4'' D
''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $125.00
- Premium canvas substrate
- Hand stretched on wooden stretcher bars
- Certificate of Authenticity included
- Comes unframed in Thomas Kinkade Studios shipping box
- Canvas / wood
- 14'' H x 14'' W
More WDW 50 Collectibles:
- We love the retro vibes of 1971 Walt Disney World, but we’re also fans of what’s new and coming soon. Your Disney display will look wonderful with framed pennants, collectible watches, and statues of the Fab 50 Figures on display throughout the parks.
- And for something a little more fun, don’t forget about the WDW 50 Disney Parks Wishables! These micro plush cuties will brighten up any room in your home and help you commemorate this special year for Disney.