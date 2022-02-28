Thomas Kinkade Studio Celebrates Magic Kingdom with Limited Edition “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” Artwork

As the celebration of Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary continues, more incredible collectibles arrive on shopDisney. The latest offering is a limited edition picture (framed or unframed) from the iconic Thomas Kinkade Studio showcasing the beautiful Cinderella Castle against a night sky.

October 1, 2021 marked a special day for Walt Disney World as the resort celebrated its 50th anniversary. Throughout the year, Disney is continuing to commemorate this special milestone with unique merchandise, collectibles and memorabilia.

Today shopDisney added an enchanting Thomas Kinkade Studio picture to their fine art collection that captures the wonder and energy of Magic Kingdom

“Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” looks down Main Street U.S.A. guiding the eyes to a glowing castle with 50th Anniversary decor set against a sky bursting with brilliant fireworks. The bustle of activity on display includes guests shopping for balloons and families and friends watching the nighttime spectacular in awe.

Whether fans are longtime collectors or just starting to acquire Disney artwork, the “Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” picture is one they won’t want to pass up.

This picture is available in three formats to fit personal taste and individual budgets: Framed Print on Paper Framed Canvas Wrapped Canvas (no frame)

“Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary” picture by Thomas Kinkade Studios is available now on shopDisney

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Framed Limited Edition on Paper by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $499.00

Limited Edition of 1,971

Edition number hand-applied

Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity matched to the art piece

Premium heavy weight 100 lbs. paper

Premium museum quality mouldings

Shatter resistant plexiglass

Heavy craft paper finished back

Coated wire hanger

Paper / wood / plexiglass

Image: 12'' H x 18'' W

Framed: 16 1/2'' H x 22 1/2'' W x 3/4'' D

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Framed Limited Edition Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $1,399.00

Limited Edition of 1,971

Edition number hand-applied to each canvas

Individually numbered Certificate of Authenticity matched to the art piece

Presented in a museum-quality Burl Frame

Engraved brass nameplate included

Canvas / wood

Image: 18'' H x 27'' W

Framed: 29 1/2'' H x 38 1/2'' W x 2 1/4'' D

''Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary'' Gallery Wrapped Canvas by Thomas Kinkade Studios – $125.00

Premium canvas substrate

Hand stretched on wooden stretcher bars

Certificate of Authenticity included

Comes unframed in Thomas Kinkade Studios shipping box

Canvas / wood

14'' H x 14'' W

