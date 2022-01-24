Framed Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Replica Pennants Are the Perfect Gift for the Retro Collector

Proudly express your love for the Vacation Destination of the World with shopDisney’s new framed replica pennants. Designed after the classic styles from the 1970s, this Walt Disney World memorabilia is an excellent addition to any Disney collection.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

As Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration continues, shopDisney has added a new item to their very retro Vault Collection

Fans of the Most Magical Place on Earth can commemorate the golden anniversary with a gorgeous framed pennant that replicates the design from 1971.

Available in two colors—dark red or royal blue—each triangular pennant features a simple design of Cinderella Castle and the “Walt Disney World” logo. A color band at the back of the pennant includes matching ribbons to add some dimension and flair to the overall look.

Both pennants are encased in a glass and finished with a sleek back frame measuring 12'' H x 34'' W.

The highly collectible Walt Disney World framed pennants sell for $199.00 and are available on shopDisney

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Replica Pennant – Framed – Blue

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Replica Pennant – Framed – Red

Replica '70s vintage pennant

Walt Disney World logo

Cinderella Castle icon

Printed fabric

Fringed trim

Black wood frame

Teeth for hanging

Part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection

Pennant size: 9'' H x 27'' W

Framed size: 12'' H x 34'' W

More Retro Walt Disney World:

The Vault Collection

Now on store shelves at the Magic Kingdom (and on shopDisney) is an excellent reproduction of a vintage game from 1972, called “A Visit to Walt Disney World.”