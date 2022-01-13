Vintage 1972 “A Visit to Walt Disney World” Game Reproduction Now Available at the Magic Kingdom

Now on store shelves at the Magic Kingdom is an excellent reproduction of a vintage game from 1972, called “A Visit to Walt Disney World,” which is part of the Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Vault Collection.

Make ''A Visit to Walt Disney World'' right in your own home with this nostalgic reproduction of the '70s Milton Bradley board game favorite. Be the first to visit all the places in Magic Kingdom park for a game that's a world of fun!

The goal of this vintage game from 1972 is to be the first to visit all the places in Magic Kingdom park and use all your tickets. It includes a pop-up version of the park you can experience right on the tabletop. Then you can assemble 3D elements including Cinderella Castle, Train Station, The Haunted Mansion, Mad Tea Party and Walt Disney World Monorail.

The game retails for $39.99.

If you can’t make it to Walt Disney World, then you can also purchase the game on shopDisney:

Walt Disney World Game by Milton Bradley Reproduction | shopDisney