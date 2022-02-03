Celebrate Walt Disney World with New Fab 50 Statues form shopDisney

If you can’t make it to Walt Disney World for their 50th anniversary celebration, you can bring the magic home to you thanks to shopDisney. One of their newest offerings for collectors are golden statues of the Fab 50 Figures that are on display across all four or the Resort’s parks.

What’s Happening:

Disney is making it possible for fans to keep the Walt Disney World 50th anniversary celebration going strong for years to come with their impressive assortment of collectibles from shopDisney.

The latest series to arrive are figurine versions of the Fab 50 statues that can be found in each Walt Disney World Park.

Currently shopDisney is offering three of the golden statuettes: Tinker Bell ( Peter Pan ) Woody ( Toy Story ) Simba ( The Lion King )

The Fab 50 figurines are fully sculpted and measure 8”-11” tall. They are mounted on a glossy navy base with golden accents.

These beautiful collectibles sell for $99.99 each and are available now on shopDisney

Tinker Bell Golden Statue – Peter Pan – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Woody Golden Statue – Toy Story – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Simba Golden Statue – The Lion King – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

More Fab 50 Fun:

Statue Guide:

