Limited Edition Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary, Mickey Mouse Watches by Bulova Arrive on shopDisney

Disney fans can enhance their watch collection with several new styles from Bulova including designs inspired by Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary celebration.

What’s Happening:

Bulova is bringing some magic and charm to their high end watches

These beautiful watches are perfect to wear for special occasions and even make wonderful display pieces when not in use.

Fans can add to their collection with styles celebrating: Walt Disney World’s 50th Anniversary Mickey Mouse Mickey and Friends Donald Duck

Bulova’s Disney watches sell for $150.00-$995.00.

Below are individual links to the watches that are now available on shopDisney

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Cinderella Castle Watch for Women by Bulova – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – Limited Edition

Cinderella Castle Watch for Adults by Bulova – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse Pocket Watch by Bulova – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Mickey Mouse

Mickey Mouse Watch for Adults by Bulova

Mickey and Minnie Mouse Fireworks Watch for Adults by Bulova

Mickey Mouse and Friends Watch for Adults by Bulova

Minnie Mouse

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck Watch for Women by Bulova

Minnie Mouse Balloons Watch for Women by Bulova

Minnie Mouse Watch and Jewelry Set for Women by Bulova

Donald Duck

Donald Duck Watch for Adults by Bulova