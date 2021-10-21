October Disney Parks Wishables: Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary

Happy Wishables Thursday! The adorable micro plush are joining The Most Magical Celebration and have donned some spiffy iridescent outfits that complement Walt Disney World’s 50th anniversary!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Celebrate the 50th anniversary

The series is available right now on shopDisney

This release includes five mystery plush, two standalone plush and a mystery chase variant of Chip. Each soft, squishable, lovable micro plush sells for $14.99.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $14.99

This month’s collection includes: Donald Duck Daisy Duck Goofy Pluto Dale Chip (chase plush)



Minnie Mouse Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $14.99

Mickey Mouse Disney Parks Wishables Plush – Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary – $14.99

Good to Know:

Specific designs cannot be requested. Due to the unique nature of the mystery plush, there are no refunds, exchanges, or returns.

More Disney Parks Wishables:

Looking for some other fun plush to add to your collection? Check out these Wishables available now on shopDisney