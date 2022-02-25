New Vault Collection Merchandise Available at Walt Disney World

While exploring Walt Disney World today, we came across some new merchandise from the Vault Collection, celebrating the 50th anniversary of the resort.

At Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort, we spotted a few new pieces of apparel from the Vault Collection.

Walt Disney World First Anniversary T-Shirt

This new t-shirt features a design that includes Cinderella Castle and Disney’s Contemporary Resort.

The new shirt is available for $36.99

Walt Disney World First Anniversary Sweatpants

To go along with that t-shirt, there is also a pair of first anniversary sweatpants that features that same design.

These pants are available for $49.99

Walt Disney World Pennant Pullover Hoodie

This vintage hoodie features the old Walt Disney World logo, as well as several patches on the sleeve.

This hoodie was available for $69.99 but it can also be found on shopDisney

Walt Disney World Pennant Jogger Sweatpants

These joggers match perfectly with that aforementioned hoodie and also feature the classic Walt Disney World logo.

These joggers were available for $49.99 but it can also be found on shopDisney

Next, we headed into Magic Kingdom Main Street Cinema

Walt Disney World Pennant Denim Vest

The new women’s vest features all kinds of Walt Disney World patches all over as well as a big Mickey Mouse on the back.

This vest was available for $69.99 but it can also be found on shopDisney

Walt Disney World 50th Anniversary Keychains

And finally we spotted these classic Walt Disney World keychains in Main Street Cinema as well.

These new keychains do not appear to be available on shopDisney just yet.