Photos: New Themed Candles Now Available at the Disneyland Resort

Seemingly following in a trend set by Universal Orlando, Disney has a new line of signature candles available at the Disneyland Resort, featuring beautiful ceramic containers themed to different characters and attractions.

We spotted the new candles in the World of Disney and China Closet on Main Street, U.S.A. They all retail for $34.99

This castle themed candle’s scent is “Castle Garden,” which smelled like lavender.

Some of the candles have a more obvious scent choice, such as Spiced Apple for the Evil Queen’s poison apple.

Cinderella’s Pumpkin Coach has a Pumpkin Spice scent.

Of course, Winnie the Pooh’s Hunny pot smells just like honey.

This cute and understated candle featuring Marie from The Aristocats smells like French Vanilla.

Stitch as a pineapple could hardly be anything but a Dole Whip-esque Tropical Pineapple smell.

And finally, we have this wonderful Haunted Mansion-themed candle, featuring various tombstones from the attractions queue at Disneyland and the Magic Kingdom.

The scent is a rather nondescript “Happy Haunts.”