Stella McCartney Designs Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse, To Be Worn at Walt Disney Studios Park This March

Beloved character and fashion icon Minnie Mouse is set to don an all-new outfit. As announced at this morning’s Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary digital press conference, designer Stella McCartney has created a new look for the mouse.
What’s Happening:
- This spring, Minnie Mouse will be donning a pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney.
- In honor of Women’s History Month this March, Minnie will sport the new look at Walt Disney Studios Park.
- Elsewhere, as part of a more global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt as part of the International Women’s Rights Day.
- This t-shirt will be exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8th, 2022.
- Meanwhile, starting in Spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by Fantasia will be launched by Stella McCartney.
What They’re Saying:
- Stella McCartney, designer: “I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style!
- “I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Also during the press conference, it was revealed that a special preshow called Disney D-Light would be coming to Disney Illuminations — and will feature 200 drones!