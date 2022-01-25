Stella McCartney Designs Pantsuit for Minnie Mouse, To Be Worn at Walt Disney Studios Park This March

Beloved character and fashion icon Minnie Mouse is set to don an all-new outfit. As announced at this morning’s Disneyland Paris 30th anniversary digital press conference, designer Stella McCartney has created a new look for the mouse.

What’s Happening:

This spring, Minnie Mouse will be donning a pantsuit designed by Stella McCartney.

In honor of Women’s History Month this March, Minnie will sport the new look at Walt Disney Studios Park.

Elsewhere, as part of a more global collaboration with The Walt Disney Company, Stella McCartney will market a unique Minnie Mouse t-shirt as part of the International Women’s Rights Day.

This t-shirt will be exclusively available online and in Stella stores on March 8th, 2022.

Meanwhile, starting in Spring 2022, a limited-edition product line inspired by Fantasia will be launched by Stella McCartney.

What They’re Saying:

“I am delighted to be working with the one, the only, the iconic Minnie Mouse. I have designed a custom outfit for her in celebration of the 30th Anniversary of Disneyland Paris. Minnie has always had a special place in my heart. We share the same values. What I love about Minnie is the fact that she embodies happiness, self-expression, authenticity and that she inspires people of all ages around the world. Plus, she has such great style! “I wanted Minnie to wear her very first pantsuit at Disneyland Paris, so I have designed one of my iconic costumes – a blue tuxedo – using responsibly sourced fabrics. This new take on her signature polka dots makes Minnie Mouse a symbol of progress for a new generation.”

