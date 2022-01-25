Disneyland Paris Debuts New Promo Art for Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park

This summer, Avengers Campus will seek new recruits when it opens at Walt Disney Studios Park. Ahead of that, Disneyland Paris has released new art showing off some of what the land will have to offer.
What’s Happening:
- Avengers Campus is set to debut at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.
- Upon opening, guests will get to experience a version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure as well as an Iron Man-themed coaster (which replaces the previous Rock 'n' Roller Coaster avec Aerosmith).
- The new key art shows several Marvel superheroes — including Spider-Man, Captain Marvel, Iron Man, Thor, Ant-Man, Wasp, Doctor Strange, and Black Panther — along with concept art for the land and attractions (with Sleeping Beauty Castle in the distance).
- The arrival of Avengers Campus will expand the Marvel Universe’s presence at Disneyland Paris following the debut of Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel last year.
- While no exact opening date has been announced, Avengers Campus is set to open this summer.
- Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration will kick off on March 6th.
More Disneyland Paris News:
- Also during the press conference, it was revealed that a special preshow called Disney D-Light would be coming to Disney Illuminations — and will feature 200 drones!
- Stella McCartney has designed a new pantsuit look for Minnie Mouse, which she’ll don at Walt Disney Studios Park this March in celebration of Women’s History Month.
- Parc Disneyland has offered a new look at the Gardens of Wonder displays that will be part of the 30th celebration.