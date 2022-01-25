Disneyland Paris Debuts New Promo Art for Avengers Campus at Walt Disney Studios Park

This summer, Avengers Campus will seek new recruits when it opens at Walt Disney Studios Park. Ahead of that, Disneyland Paris has released new art showing off some of what the land will have to offer.

What’s Happening:

Avengers Campus is set to debut at Walt Disney Studios Park this summer.

Upon opening, guests will get to experience a version of WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure

The new key art shows several Marvel

The arrival of Avengers Campus will expand the Marvel Universe’s presence at Disneyland Paris following the debut of Hotel New York: The Art of Marvel

While no exact opening date has been announced, Avengers Campus is set to open this summer.

Meanwhile, Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration will kick off on March 6th.

More Disneyland Paris News: