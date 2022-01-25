Disneyland Paris Announces Disney D-Light Preshow Featuring Drone Choreography

During a digital press conference this morning, Disneyland Paris revealed that drone technology will be used for a new preshow called Disney Illuminations: Disney D-Light.
What’s Happening:
- As part of Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration, a new preshow will join the popular Disney Illuminations nighttime spectacular.
- Disney D-Light will feature projections on Sleeping Beauty Castle, illuminated water jets, and lighting effects but will also employ 200 drones that will recreate the 30th anniversary logo in the sky.
- The preshow also includes music — a take on the 30th anniversary theme “Un monde qui s’illumine” — recorded at Abbey Road Studios in London.
- While a drone show previously appeared at Disney Springs in 2016, this will be the first time such technology has been used on a nightly basis in a Disney Park — or as Disneyland Paris stated even more specifically in its press release, “It will be the first time a Disney Park uses the drone technology as part of a daily outdoor show above its Castle.”
- The drones were designed with the assistance of Bordeaux-based Dronisos.
- Disneyland Paris’ 30th anniversary celebration kicks off on March 6th, 2022.